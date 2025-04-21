Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar held his first working meeting with US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, on Monday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem. The meeting took place shortly after Ambassador Huckabee presented his credentials to President Herzog.

Minister Sa’ar and Ambassador Huckabee held a one-on-one meeting, followed by an expanded meeting with their teams.

Minister Sa’ar congratulated the Ambassador on assuming his role and thanked him for his unwavering support for Israel over the years. He added that Israel could not have hoped for a better ambassador, given Huckabee’s long-standing friendship and commitment to strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

The meeting focused on key strategic issues on the agenda, chief amongst them the Iranian nuclear threat.

The two also discussed ways to enhance relations between the countries.