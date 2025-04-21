Escalation of antisemitic incidents in Ukraine: The Jewish community in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has recently experienced a disturbing wave of antisemitic incidents.

The most recent occurred last weekend when a firebomb was thrown at the synagogue at the end of the Passover holiday.

"A large fire was prevented thanks to the window protection that had been installed in recent months," said the city's rabbi and Chabad emissary, Rabbi Liron Edri.

The protection, which includes a special shield, along with cameras and alarm systems installed by the CWA, prevented the cocktails from penetrating the building and causing significant damage.

This is the second incident in a week. The first incident occurred early last week when a vehicle belonging to the community, bearing Jewish symbols, was hit by deliberate vandalism.

The car’s tires were punctured, community symbols vandalized, and paint was poured all over the car. "It was intended to harm us as a Jewish community," said Rabbi Edri.

Rabbi Edri noted that the modus operandi is similar to the recent antisemitic incident in Mykolaiv, where firebombs were thrown at a synagogue. "We are concerned that this is a planned trend against Jewish communities," he added.

Local security authorities have opened an investigation, and the community is awaiting updates. The incidents join a wave of antisemitic incidents in Ukraine, against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Gaza and the intensification of antisemitic discourse in Eastern Europe.

Elia Golberg, CWA Security Officer, emphasized the importance of early preparation: "The protection and security measures that we installed, with the assistance of the Jewish Agency's Security Fund, saved the synagogue. We continue to work with the community to ensure its safety."

Despite the threat, the Chabad community in Kryvyi Rih continues to operate. "We won’t let the fear stop us," said Rabbi Edri. "The light will drive away the darkness."

Rabbi Edri thanked the police and the government for taking the case seriously. "They immediately arrived at the synagogue and promised to conduct an investigation and arrest the assailants," he said.