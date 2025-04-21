When two of the greatest rabbis of the generation take time out of their busy day to hand-write a lengthy letter, the matter at hand must be of utmost importance.

The letter, hand-written by Rabbi Yitzchak Kolodetzky (son-in-law of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky ztz"l) and signed by Rabbi Shimon Galai tells the readers of a “shattered family who is without a home, without parnassah, and without a father.” The Rabbis describe how the large family of 10 children lost their father suddenly, in an especially tragic manner, and now the Rabbis attest that “they are living in poverty, literally without bread.”

The fact that 10 children have no food to eat grabbed the attention of the Gedolei Hador, they decided to act immediately. In a letter publicized several days before Pesach, Rabbi Shimon Galai and Rabbi Yitzchak Kolodetzky call on the public to come to the aid of this widow and her 10 orphaned children who are in desperate financial and emotional straits.

The Rabbanim bless all those who assist the family with “blessings of success, parnassah b’kavod, children, life and sustenance.” Click here to read the full letter and save a widow with 10 children.