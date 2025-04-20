I think we don’t really realize what’s happening.

When British PM Keir Starmer visited the White House, he rejected J.D. Vance’s claim that free speech is restricted in Britain. “We’ve had free speech for a very long time in the UK,” Starmer retorted, “and it will last for a very long time”.

Unfortunately, Starmer’s Home Office seems not to have taken notice. Because it has just blocked a famous French writer from entering the UK to give a speech on the dangers of mass immigration, while in the courts British lawyers are trying to legalise Hamas.

The writer is Renaud Camus, 78, author of “Le Grand Remplacement” (The Great Replacement). British officials have informed Camus that his “presence in the UK” is “not considered to be beneficial to the public good”.

So it seems the UK can control its borders whenever it wants to do so, after all.

1984 hasn’t been literature for a long time.

Never before has a European government blocked a writer, a man of letters, from entering the UK because he expresses non-violent ideas that the mainstream doesn’t like. And I remember that Voltaire found asylum and exile in England, because of his controversial writings and clashes with the French authorities, between 1726 and 1728.

“They seem to fear that I may replace the British people, and yet I am 78 years old and gay,” wrote Renaud Camus with no small amount of irony. “I would have gone to England despite the ban, but I would be annoyed to give Macron and his Foreign Minister the worry of a second French writer in his eighties with cancer imprisoned in a Muslim country.” A reference to Boualem Sansal in Algeria.

For years, Camus, who was about to replace Julien Green among the “immortals” of the Académie française before risking his career and name by attacking mass immigration, has isolated himself in the castle of Plieux in the Pyrenees, the land that gave birth to D’Artagnan (he self-published his books after the big publishers abandoned him). From up there, the libertine writer casts a pessimistic glance at the fate of Europe and is also evoked by Emmanuel Macron. Camus has few defenders and friends, and one is the Jewish philosopher Alain Finkielkraut.

From this fortified castle atop a hill overlooking rolling fields dotted with groves and farms, Camus issues dire warnings about the demographic catastrophe of Europe.

Camus today is like Oriana Fallaci twenty years ago, when she shouted her anger at Islamic aggression and her pride in defending the dignity of the West.

Even the UN Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has denounced Camus' theory “Great Replacement,” or the upheaval of mass immigration, as dangerous.

This is why the Associated Press - the most important agency in the world - has gone so far as to prohibit journalists from using the expression "illegal immigrant." They want to sweeten, rewrite and repress reality.

And so the Iranian dissident Maryam Namazie was banned from some English universities, because her defense of free speech would have “offended” students of the Islamic faith.

And so the Iranian dissident exile Niyak Ghorbani was arrested in London for interfering in pro-Hamas protests by holding a sign that said “Hamas are terrorists.”

In the meantime, however, the volumes of jihadist imams find a place on the shelves of British public libraries.

In the meantime, the protesters who were filmed while waving the flag used by Al Qaeda, al Shabab, Boko Haram, Jabhat al Nusra, Hizb al Tahrir and the Islamic State during a march in central London “have not committed any crime”, say the police.

It had already happened. In May 2023, when Camus was supposed to march through the streets of the Brussels municipality of Saint-Josse, the march ultimately did not take place. Mayor Emir Kir, a Turkish socialist who denies the Armenian genocide, issued an order banning Camus from attending. “Saint-Josse symbolizes the Great Enrichment, not the Great Replacement,” the mayor said. “We are proud of the mosaic of nationalities in our municipality”.

Interesting, the “Great Enrichment” and the “mosaic”. Let’s look at the data, which even goes back a few years. Saint-Josse is already 49 percent Islamic. But the problem is a Camus walk...

A series of personalities who are critical of Islamism and who live under the protection of the police are banned from the English capital. Like Geert Wilders, the Dutch politician protected by a military unit of the Dutch army generally responsible for ensuring the security of an embassy in Afghanistan. He too has been denied entry to London. Like Robert Spencer, the founder of Jihad Watch.

London, where extremist imams are free to foment a “holy war” against the West and parliamentarians are killed even inside churches, is becoming a truly strange place…

When he arrived at Heathrow Airport, Wilders was greeted by two plainclothes English officers who put him back on a flight to Amsterdam. “So Britain welcomes a democrat?” Wilders said. “I was invited by one of your members of Parliament. I am a representative, an elected political representative. I am a democrat. I use my freedom of speech.” Yes, freedom of speech…

It is not looking good in England when even the head of MI6 (the British secret service), Sir John Sawers, has recommended self-censorship, warning the British not to offend Islam if they want to prevent terrorists from launching further attacks in the country: “If you show disrespect for the fundamental values ​​of others, then you are going to provoke an angry reaction. We in the West must be moderate.”

For the same reason, Britain refused to offer asylum to Asia Bibi because it could cause “violent uprisings” by the Muslim population of England. Asia Bibi is the living definition of someone who needs asylum: a woman in danger, threatened with death, who has spent ten years in prison for no other reason than because she follows the Christian faith and has been the target of an insulting accusation of “blasphemy against Mohammed.” Countries that profess to be liberal should have competed to offer a safe haven to this persecuted Christian. Yet London said “no” to Bibi’s arrival in the UK because it “would risk inflaming community tensions.” To preserve Britain’s multicultural peace, Bibi must be kept out. And Camus must stay in his castle.

This is why Islam gets preferential treatment. A teacher in Batley was forced to leave his school and home after receiving death threats for showing the Charlie Hebdo cartoons during a lesson on freedom of expression. Now the professor, who was also suspended from school, lives in a "safe house" with his wife and children. We are talking about the country of the Magna Carta, a country where, due to accusations of "Islamophobia", the book of a journalist like Julie Burchill was sent to the shredder and where "museums and libraries house dozens of images of Mohammed, but they remain out of reach of the public", as the Guardian explained.

This is the tragic truth: some European governments are realizing that their fifth column is now too big to be governed and are using the repression of critics as appeasement.

This is why Sweden had tried and decided to deport the Iraqi Christian refugee Salwan Momika (this before an Islamist entered his home and killed him in front of the cameras). A murder that has fallen under a silence that not even the Soviet Union achieved at the time of Chernobyl.

Eighty years ago, “Radio London” was broadcast throughout Europe under the grip of Nazism. The broadcasts began with “London speaks,” not with “We are moderate.” Today it might begin like this: “Londonistan speaks, we are submissive.”

As for Mr. Camus, he could forgo the Eurostar from Paris to London in favor of a dinghy. In that case, the English authorities would welcome him with open arms, Amnesty International would make him a testimonial, and the newspapers would fight for him. And if, before setting sail from Calais, he remembered to throw away his passport and declare himself a “refugee,” he could stay in England as long as he wants.