Minister of Jerusalem and Jewish Tradition, Meir Porush, welcomed Michael Huckabee on his new appointment as Ambassador of the United States to Israel, and sent him the following letter.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and warmest welcome as you assume your role as U.S. Ambassador to Israel. I had written to President Trump in anticipation of your appointment, and it is with great pleasure that I now greet you in this esteemed position.”

“Your longstanding friendship with the people of Israel and unwavering support for Jerusalem—our eternal capital—are deeply appreciated. Your arrival reaffirms the strong and enduring bond between our nations, grounded in shared values of faith, freedom, and heritage.”

“As Minister of Jerusalem and Jewish Tradition, I look forward to working together to strengthen the cultural, historical, and spiritual ties between our countries. Together, we can continue to foster mutual understanding and deepen the special connection between the American and Israeli peoples—especially with regard to the unique and sacred status of Jerusalem."

"In my role as Chairman of the Central Agudath Israel in Jerusalem, I also recognize the historic partnership between our community and the U.S. Embassy—dating back to the founding of the State of Israel. We value this relationship and are eager to continue building upon it with you."

"May your mission be guided by wisdom, strength, and success. Please consider my office fully at your service. I would be honored to meet with you personally at your convenience,” he concluded.