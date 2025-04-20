A shortage of pistachios has been reported around the world, following a viral TikTok trend of preparing a chocolate which contains a significant amount of pistachios.

The chocolate, known as Dubai Chocolate, has become popular around the world in recent months.

The shortage led to an increase in the price of pistachios from $7.65 per pound ($16.83 per kilogram) to $10.30 per pound ($22.66 per kilogram) of pistachios.

The first videoclip of Dubai Chocolate was posted on TikTok in late 2023 and currently has over 120 million views.

The poor harvest of pistachios in the US, one of the largest exporters of pistachios, together with Iran and other countries, also contributed to the shortage.

Companies that produce ready-made Dubai Chocolate have report difficulty in keeping up with the number of orders from those who have joined the trend.