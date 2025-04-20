Police blocked part of Herbert Samuel St. in Tel Aviv this morning (Sunday) following a sinkhole that opened up in the right lane of the road.

An engineer from the Tel Aviv Municipality arrived at the scene and is examining the circumstances surrounding the sinkhole's formation. Police forces are operating in the area and directing traffic.

Miraculously, there were no injuries as a result of the sudden appearance of the sinkhole.

Last March, footage was published that went viral around the world showing a sinkhole opening up in South Korea and a motorcyclist in his 30s falling into it, who was killed as a result of the fall.

Local police managed to extract the motorcyclist's body after a complex operation that lasted more than 18 hours.

A car camera of a passenger on the road captured the entire incident. The sinkhole opened up under the car that was driving in front of the motorcycle, but thanks to its speed, it was able to escape. The motorcyclist fell directly into the abyss that opened up to a depth of about 20 meters and was killed on the spot.