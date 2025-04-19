Scientists claim to have discovered a new color

Five scientists who participated in a revolutionary experiment claim they managed to identify a new color. As part of the experiment, scientists from the USA shot laser pulses into the eyes of the scientists, which included four men and one woman with normal color vision.

Afterward, the participants looked into a device that consists of mirrors, lasers, and optical instruments. It was named Oz Vision after the Emerald City in the L. Frank Baum books.

By stimulating specific and individual cells in the retina, they claim that the laser pushed visual perception ability beyond natural limits to reveal a new color.

The scientists decided to name the new color 'Olo', described by test subjects to be closest to a shade of blue-green. The research results were published in the journal Science Advances on Friday. The research was led by Professor Ren Ng from the University of California.

In an interview with BBC, Ng said that Olo differs from traditional known colors by how saturated it appears compared to what is naturally visible with the human eye.

The researchers also shared a picture of a turquoise square to give a sense of the color, but claimed that the true shade can only be experienced through laser manipulation of the retina.