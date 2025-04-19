The day after Pesach is a special date on our calendar, similar to the day after Shavuot and the day after Sukkot. There is a term that we apply for these days: it is called Isru Chag.

It comes from the Hallel Psalms, where we refer to the way in which, in Temple times, the animal was tied to the “horns” of the altar—as if to say, we don’t want to leave this practice. We want it to continue for us.

At the end of a long and wonderfully fulfilling festival, we don’t just want to put it behind us; we want the taste of it to linger on, to continue to inspire us and to uplift us in our lives.

Very much similar to the eating of the afikoman, following which we have a halakha: you don’t eat anything else on Seder night.

Some people love to go to the kitchen for leftovers after meals – but on two nights of the year (one in Israel), we don’t do that: Seder nights. Why? Because the taste of the afikoman must linger on with us.

As we now reach the conclusion of our wonderful festival, let us guarantee that the amazing experiences we’re having now during Pesach will continue to inspire us right throughout the year.

Isru Chag Sameach!