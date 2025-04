Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to permit Jordanian helicopters to fly Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas on a direct flight from Ramallah to Damascus.

According to the report, Abbas travelled to Jordan by car via the Allenby Bridge and from there he flew by helicopter to Damascus.

Abbas landed in Damascus at noon, on his first visit in 18 years. During his stay in Syria, Abbas is expected to meet with President Ahmed al-Sharaa al-Jolani.