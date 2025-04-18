Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow and the Executive Vice President of Programs at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. His book, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers' Fight Against the Left,tells the story of the Left's 200 Year War Against America.

Ahead of Passover, the Jewish Democratic Council of America sent out a mailing headlined, “Pharaoh in the White House”.

According to JDCA's head Halie Soifer, Trump was the reincarnation of the ancient tyrant at the heart of the Passover story because he was deporting antisemites.

"Legal residents and others are being illegally detained and, in some cases, deported without due process. Much of this is happening in our name, ostensibly to “fight antisemitism,” the former foreign policy advisor to Kamala complained.

“Even if we disagree with the content of the speech, freedom should mean the same thing for all people, and due process must be granted. Enough is enough of Donald Trump using the Jewish community as an excuse to deprive people of their rights and deport people ‘for their beliefs.'”

The beliefs include forcing Jews off campuses like Columbia and UCLA, assaulting Jewish students and faculty, cheering for the mass murder of Jews on Oct 7 and calling for the destruction of Israel.

So the true meaning of Passover for liberals is not for Jews to stand up to those who want to kill them, but to stand up for them instead.

This attitude has permeated the liberal Jewish establishment which has tried to make the case for why Jews should be rallying for those who want to kill them.

Bend the Arc, run by Alex Soros, rewrote the famous WWII era poem to argue that “after detaining immigrants, activists, and trans people, the Nazi regime in Germany came for Jews.” The ‘activists’ in this case are the ones who want to come for the Jews making it more like, “First they came for the Nazis, then the Jews”.

“It may be pro-Palestinian protestors who are targeted and denied their rights today, but we don’t know who will be next. If we support the selective denial of protected speech and rights of others, even those with whom we strongly disagree, we fall into a dangerous trap that will only come at our own peril,” Soifer warned.

“Any Jew who thinks this is going to start and stop with a few ‘Palestinian’ activists is fooling themselves,” Amy Spitalnick, the former press secretary for the anti-Israel J Street group who now runs the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, told the New York Times.

This line of argument might have been more compelling if the supporters of killing Jews, whom Soifer and Spitalnick whitewash as 'Palestinian' 'activists' and 'protesters' had not already demonstrated that the Jews are 'first' not 'next'.

The entire 'first they came' line of argument denies the fact that Jews had been targeted on college campuses, in corporate environments and in our synagogues, restaurants and even homes with virtually no government action and hardly a word of protest from the same establishment figures warning us that we could be next.

We are first. And we always have been.

It's much too late to warn us that we could be next when Jewish professors and students have left campuses. Jews have been assaulted in front of synagogues and Holocaust museums with very little in the way of consequences.

Not all that long ago, I watched Jewish community members in Los Angeles being beaten by a mob of terrorist supporters in keffiyehs while the LAPD watched and did nothing. Jewish students at UCLA were assaulted while campus security refused to intervene, CNN hunted down the few Jews who were willing to stand up to the pro-terrorist mob and the LA Board of Supervisors paid the legal bills of the mob.

It’s a little too late to warn us about the dreadful consequences for Jews that might arise from Hamas supporters being deported. The consequences of their presence is far worse than their absence. Violent bigots have always existed, but this particular set has the support of much of the liberal establishment along with a good deal of its liberal Jewish organizational contingent.

“The administration is rounding up people with no evidence of crimes or even of violating the standard of damage to foreign policy and national security they have cited,” David Saperstein, the former director of Reform’s Religious Action Center, told a Congressional hearing on antisemitism.

Wesleyan president Michael S. Roth contended in a New York Times op-ed titled ‘Trump’s Crusade Against Antisemitism Is Extremely Bad for the Jews’ that, “Abductions by government agents; unexplained, indefinite detentions; the targeting of allegedly dangerous ideas; lists of those under government scrutiny; official proclamations full of bluster and bile — Jews have been here before, many times, and it does not end well for us.”

These amateur prophecies by a college president who a little over a week after Oct 7 was suggesting that “Muslim students on campus are feeling particularly vulnerable right now… they feel targeted as terrorist sympathizers or anti-Semites” and emphasizing ‘Islamophobia’ are unconvincing and also largely irrelevant in the face of the actual antisemitism here and now.

All this concern about slippery slopes and government crackdowns didn't exist when the FBI was targeting the KKK or non-violent abortion protesters. The same establishment figures telling us to our face that arresting Hamas supporters will endanger our civil rights applauded when elderly women were locked up for blocking abortion clinics. They're not concerned about slippery slopes or government abuses, only with protecting their political allies.

And those allies are calling for the murder of Jews.

Some American Jews are still willing to believe something as abysmally suicidal as the notion that unless they rally for the civil rights of those who want to kill them, they may be next, but growing numbers are waking up to the fact that they’ve been sold out by the Schumers, Spitalnicks, Sapersteins and Soifers who aren’t standing up for them, but for the antisemitic Left.

This article previously appeared at the Center's Front Page Magazine.