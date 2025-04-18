A tragedy during the holiday: A man in his 70s, who was on a Passover vacation with his family in Crete, collapsed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Immediately upon receiving the report, a team from ZAKA’s international division began working to release the body and transfer it for burial in Israel.

Baruch Niddam, head of ZAKA’s international division, said, “Upon receiving the request, the international division team immediately began working to release the body from the authorities and arrange for the coffin to be flown to Israel.”

“The international division team and ZAKA CEO Zvi Hasid worked so that the body was released by local authorities and will be transferred within the next 24 hours to Athens, ahead of being flown to Israel for burial and funeral,” Niddam added.