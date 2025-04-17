Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman al-Saud, the son of King Salman, arrived on Thursday in Iran, in the first visit by a senior Saudi royal to the country in decades.

During the visit, al-Saud met with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The Saudi minister will also meet with Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces. According to Iranian state media, the two will discuss “developing defense relations and regional cooperation to strengthen peace and stability in the region, as well as combating terrorism."

Saudi state media added that the two officials “will hold a number of meetings to discuss bilateral relations and issues of common interest.”

The meeting comes as Iran and the United States renew talks on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

Iran and Saudi Arabia officially resumed relations in 2023 after severing ties in 2016.