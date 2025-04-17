Binyamin Regional Council and Yesha Council Chairman Yisrael Ganz spoke with the wife of the Shin Bet officer, a resident of Kfar Adumim, who was arrested for allegedly leaking materials against Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar.

Ganz expressed his support for the family and sent a bouquet of flowers and a personal letter to the family's home.

In his letter, Ganz wrote, "In the face of a campaign of persecution by those in power, we wish to strengthen your hands and thank you for your service in the reserves for the security of the State of Israel and that thanks to you, reform will come and the State of Israel and its institutions will operate in a moral and legal manner and public trust will return to these important agencies."

He added: "It is gratifying and strengthening to see that even in places where there are people who act in dark ways, the majority of the [Shin Bet] chooses to care for the security of the State of Israel and its democracy, and to be a ray of light and hope for many. Wishing you and your family a happy holiday."

The ISA employee was arrested on suspicion of leaking information to the media. The investigation was opened in recent weeks following reports that ISA head Ronen Bar ordered an investigation into what has been termed "the takeover of the police by the Kahane movement."