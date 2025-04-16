Rafael Grossi, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), conveyed a stern warning amid talks between the US and Iran regarding Iran's nuclear program.

In an interview with the French Le Monde, Grossi warned that Iran is "not far" from possessing nuclear weapons.

Grossi compared the issue to a puzzle: "You have the pieces, and they could, in the end, put them together. They still have a long way to go, but they're not far; we have to recognize this."

Talks between the US and Iran in an attempt to reach a nuclear deal kicked off on Saturday in Oman.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump commented on the Iranian issue, saying:"We've got a problem with Iran, but I'll solve that problem, that's almost an easy one."

He added, "Iran wants to deal with us, but they don't know how. We had a meeting with them on Saturday. We have another meeting scheduled for next Saturday. I said that's a long time [between meetings]. I think they're tapping us along because they were so used to dealing with stupid people in this country."

The President threatened: "They gotta go fast because they're fairly close to having one. And they are not going to have one, and if we have to do something very harsh, we're going to do it. I'm not doing it for US, I'm doing it for the world."