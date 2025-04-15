The blessing on fruit trees

Fruit Trees צילום: .istock

A person who goes outdoors during the month of Nissan and sees trees blossoming, blesses:

“Blessed are You, Our Lord, King of the Universe, who has not left anything lacking in his world, and created good creations within it and good trees for mankind to enjoy.” (The Hebrew is in the list of blessings in the siddur)

It is best to recite the blessing with a minyan (quorum of 10 men) but one can say the blessing alone. The rabbis disagreed on whether the blessing can be said on Shabbat, and one who does so can rely on those rabbis who permit it.

The blessing can be said within a city, but it is preferable to enhance the mitzva by leaving the city and reciting the blessing on trees of the field.

The blessing is said on fruit trees and not on other trees.

Women are obliged to say the blessing, as this is not a time-dependent mitzva.

The definition of a fruit tree is a tree whose fruits someone eats, even if most of the world does not partake of that fruit.

The blessing is supposed to be recited during the month of Nissan. If worst comes to worst, it can be said in the month of Iyar.(the month after Nissan).

If someone does not find two trees and does not expect to find them before the end of the blossoming season, they can find rabbinic sources that allow the blessing to be said over one tree.

One should not recite the blessing on a tree that was grafted, but one may recite it on trees that are still orla (within 3 years of planting) and on trees whose fruit is holy due to the shemitta year, but one should not say the blessing on a tree that was planted during shemitta where that is not allowed.

Chol Hamoed- The Intermediate Days of Passover

Hikers in Binyamin on Pesach

We count the Omer every night (see your prayer book for the blessing in Hebrew etc.). If one forgets to count, the counting can be done during the next day without reciting the blessing but atfer that, one can count each coming night with a blessing. Someone who forgets to count during the day after forgetting the previous night continues counting without a blessing for the rest of the Omer period.

The custom kept by most people in Eretz Yisrael is not to put on tefillin during Chol Hamoed.

A person should not work on Chol Hamoed. However, if that endangers their job, working is permitted.

There is always a loss incurred by not working on Chol Hamoed. If what is lost is profits, working Is forbidden because that is the point of the law, but if the investment can be lost, minimal work is permitted, although not the most skilled craftmanship unless the way of doing the work is changed. If much of the investment may be endangered, then one can work more.

If the work is vital for public welfare, or in the case of food that spoils rapidly, such as vegetables, work is permitted. Trade in food that lasts, such as fruit, or trade in other needs that are not time-dependent, can be engaged in privately, with individuals, and with the door of the store closed.

Neat penmanship is not allowed, but informal writing is allowed and it is customary to write on a slanted line.

Someone who must work on Pesach may work in a place that is not koshered for Pesach, but may not sell chametz.

Shaving and haircuts are not allowed on Chol Hamoed, but someone who is used to shaving every day all through the year, may do so. A person who will be uncomfortable and itchy if he does not shave is also allowed to do so.

Laundry must not be washed on Chol Hamoed, except for a baby’s clothes if there are no clean ones left.

Last day of Pesach that falls on Shabbat

The blessing over the candles is “to kindle lights of Shabbat and Yom tov.” (Say the Hebrew version in the siddur)

It is customary to recite the Song of the Sea in public, especially if one is near the seashore, but be careful not to carry “muktse” and a siddur if there is no eiruv.

Those living out of Israel keep two days of Yomtov.The appropriate prayers appear in the siddur.

Counting the Omer

Counting the Omer Istock

It is forbidden to marry, to shave/cut one’s hair until Lag Ba’Omer.

Those invited to a wedding may attend.

During the days of counting the Omer, listening to noisy or happy songs is forbidden, as we are mourning the death of Rabbi Akiva’s students. Ordinary songs are allowed, but not live performances.

One is allowed to have a haircut and shave from Remembrance Day afternoon in preparation for Yom Haatzmaut.

On Lag Ba’Omer, the 33rd day of the Omer, shaving and haircuts are allowed. Sephardic Jews wait until the morning of the 34th day of the Omer.

May it be G-d’s Will that we see the return of G-d to Zion with mercy.

Rabbi Baruch Efrati- studied at Merkaz HaRav yeshiva in Jerusalem and serves as a rabbi in Efrat. He is a prolific and much-read writer on Torah issues and heads the Religious Zionist "Derech Emunah" (Way of Torah) movement of young Israeli Orthodox rabbis.

Translation: Rochel Sylvetsky

