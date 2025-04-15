Fern Sidmanis a member of the editorial team at The Jewish Voice.

The editorial team of The Jewish Voice is grieving the loss of one of its most influential and beloved members, Alan Bergstein, who passed away at the age of 92. A pillar of the publication’s editorial page and a fierce advocate for the Jewish people, Bergstein’s voice was one of passion, conviction, and moral clarity in a time when such qualities have become increasingly rare in public discourse.

A prolific writer, speaker, and community leader, Alan Bergstein leaves behind a towering legacy as a defender of Zionism, a fighter against antisemitism, and a conservative intellectual whose words resonated across generations. His passing marks not only the end of an era for The Jewish Voice, but a profound loss for the wider pro-Israel and conservative communities he championed with unflinching resolve.

Alan Bergstein INN: AB

A Pen Wielded with Principle

For years, Bergstein served as the editorial page director of The Jewish Voice, contributing countless columns that earned him a devoted readership and a reputation for incisive commentary. His writing was marked by a unique blend of moral outrage, historical awareness, and biting wit. He did not hedge. He did not equivocate. Alan told it exactly as he saw it — and did so with elegance, erudition, and courage.

A devout Zionist and lifelong defender of Jewish survival and identity, Bergstein was never afraid to speak out — even, and especially, when it was unpopular. His editorials thundered against the rising tide of antisemitism in American life, on college campuses, in politics, and in media. He was a “cognitive warrior,” as colleagues described him, constantly engaged in what he saw as a spiritual and ideological battle for the soul of the Jewish people and the state of Israel.

A Conservative Crusader

Alan was also a staunch political conservative who relished taking on the mainstream media and progressive and "open" Orthodoxy with what The Jewish Voice called “palpable gusto.” He took aim at what he viewed as the distortions and hypocrisies of the left-leaning press, laying bare the ideological biases that shaped their reporting. His critiques were relentless but never gratuitous; he argued with facts, historical precedent, and the conviction of someone who had lived long enough to see the stakes of political complacency.

Jewish Voice publisher David Ben-Hooren recalled Alan’s fearless voice: “We could always count on Alan for superbly written editorials on an extensive variety of subjects and he never shied away from attacking liberal Democrats, even if that meant they would attempt to silence him. He paid a price for penning the truth and speaking truth to power.”

Contributor to Israel National News

For longtime readers of Arutz Sheva (Israel National News), the name Alan Bergstein had become synonymous with unwavering advocacy for Jewish survival, Zionism, and the defense of Israel’s moral and historical legitimacy on the world stage. His incisive and deeply principled commentaries — often infused with moral clarity and geopolitical insight — have long graced the platform, earning him both devoted followers and critical acclaim.

In reflecting on his body of work published by Arutz Sheva, Bergstein had often spoken with characteristic humility and gratitude about his relationship with the outlet.

“I am both honored and deeply humbled that Arutz Sheva has graciously offered me a platform for my views,” he remarked. “I am deeply impressed with their formidable degree of professionalism and their unflagging devotion to delivering the news in a highly accurate and remarkably expeditious manner.”

His contributions to Arutz Sheva represent not only opinion journalism but a sustained effort to engage, inform, and rally readers around the shared imperative of Jewish continuity and defense of democratic values in the Middle East.

Arutz Sheva had provided an indispensable platform for these views — a role Bergstein has acknowledged with both admiration and respect.

“I have a profound respect for their conscientious staff and their growing readership,” he often noted, emphasizing the outlet’s unique role in fostering a well-informed, proactive, and passionate community of readers committed to Israel and the Jewish future.

Indeed, the partnership between Bergstein and Arutz Sheva underscored the essential place of independent Jewish media in today’s information landscape — particularly at a time when misinformation, anti-Zionist rhetoric, and biased reporting dominate much of the international discourse on Israel.

For Bergstein, contributing to Arutz Sheva had never been simply about sharing opinions; it had been about strengthening the global Jewish voice. His writing reflected a deep sense of responsibility — not only to tell the truth but to stand in moral solidarity with the Jewish homeland and with Jews worldwide who face existential threats, both physical and ideological.

Orator, Organizer, and Public Intellectual

Beyond the written word, Bergstein was a gifted orator and a widely sought-after speaker, addressing synagogues, churches, civic groups, and political forums throughout the country. Known for his encyclopedic knowledge and razor-sharp intellect, he brought an arsenal of facts to every public debate — and frequently outmatched his ideological opponents.

He was also the founder and president of the Judeo-Christian Republican Club in South Florida, a space he created to foster meaningful dialogue and alliance between pro-Israel Christians and Jews in the conservative movement. The club drew high-profile guests such as political strategist Roger Stone and former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind, among many others.

Regularly featured on radio and television, Bergstein became a “go-to” commentator for thoughtful perspectives from the right. As The Jewish Voice noted, he was frequently seen sporting a MAGA baseball cap, a symbol that often stirred debate — and occasionally outrage — in Florida’s predominantly liberal political landscape. But Alan was undeterred by controversy. He wore his beliefs with pride, standing firm even when doing so came at personal or professional cost.

A Friend, a Mentor, a Mensch

To those who knew him personally, Alan was far more than a public figure — he was a loyal friend, a trusted confidant, and a man of great warmth and generosity. The writer of this article shared a heartfelt tribute to their relationship: “Alan was like a big brother to me. We talked for hours and engaged in a lively exchange of ideas and perspectives. He was a warm-hearted man who always cared about me and I about him. I will miss his distinct wit and sagacious wisdom. May his precious neshama have an aliya in Gan Eden and may his memory be for a blessing,” said Jewish Voice editor, Fern Sidman.

Ronald Edelstein, a fellow writer and journalistic colleague of Alan Bergstein told The Jewish Voice: “There was no one like Alan and there most probably will never be. He was a tireless champion of Jewish rights and a brilliant political commentator and analyst. He was a man of great conviction and enormous integrity who paid the price for courageously exposing the nefarious agenda of the left-wing media and its Democratic party supporters. On a personal level, I was exceptionally proud to call him and a friend and colleague as he was a true Jewish hero in every respect of the word.”

Speaking of the time they spent together, Edelstein said, “I had the distinct honor and privilege to work side by side with Alan during the 2020 presidential election when we both made a series of media appearances promoting President Trump’s re-election bid. We both were totally immersed in this effort, and I still recall Alan’s complete and unwavering devotion to making sure that he would be re-elected. His energy was unrelenting and he was quite distraught when learning that the election was stolen from him. But when Trump won the 2024 election, Alan once again saw hope for the country he loved so much and had spent the lion’s share of his life fighting for. I will miss him so very much.”

Those sentiments echo through the halls of The Jewish Voice, where Alan’s absence is already deeply felt. His voice, uncompromising and unapologetically principled, cannot be replaced — but it will continue to inspire.

Legacy of a Fighter

In an age of polarization and ideological retreat, Alan Bergstein remained fearlessly on the frontlines — defending Jewish values, calling out hypocrisy, and standing up for the truth, no matter how uncomfortable. He believed in the power of words to awaken, challenge, and mobilize. And he wielded that power for the betterment of his people and his country.

As The Jewish Voice and Arutz Sheva mourn his passing, it does so with immense gratitude for the life and legacy of a man who refused to be silent. Alan Bergstein’s memory is already a blessing — and his work will live on in the countless minds and hearts he stirred.

May his precious neshoma have any aliya in Gan Eden and may his memory be for a blessing.