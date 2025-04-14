In Germany’s East Westphalia, we say of someone like Emmanuel Macron: "He talks a lot when the day is long!" This habit will continue after October 7, 2023. As early as October 12, 2023, at 8 p.m., he will be frowning on public television ten minutes, lisping something about the international community's military support for Israel. Everyone knows that this is just his usual coup de com, French for a publiciy stunt, all theatrical thunder, nothing new under the sun! (See 'Le coup de com' permanent d' Arnaud Benedetti. Collection Actualité, 128 pages - avril 2018)

The fourth of seven priorities for him, five days after the massacre on October 7, 2023, is the establishment of a state for the Palestinian Arabs "as a guarantee of Israel's security":

"'With our main European and American allies, we share the same priorities: we want to provide resolute and comprehensive support to Israel, prevent the conflict from spreading to neighboring countries, especially Lebanon, and coordinate international humanitarian aid.' For Emmanuel Macron, 'the conditions for a lasting peace are known: they are essential guarantees for Israel's security and a state for the Palestinians.'"

Instead, the Arabs and Muslims of the world would view the creation of this "second" state as a victory in the spirit of their Phased Plan. This is how they viewed Ariel Sharon's handover of Gaza to them in 2005. This would not bring peace to Israel and the Middle East, but would lead to further fighting.

The PLO's "Phased Plan"

On June 9, 1974, the Palestinian National Council adopted the Phased Plan:

To establish, through armed struggle, an independent fighting national authority over any territory liberated from Israeli rule (Article 2).

To continue the fight against Israel from the liberated territory (Article 4).

To launch an all-out war in which its neighbors completely destroy Israel (liberate all Palestinian territory) (Article 8).

On October 24, 2023, in Tel Aviv, Benjamin Netanyahu will be "dear Bibi." Whether the latter understands his speech, delivered in French, is unimportant to him; it is addressed to the French at home: "I don't know if there's a translation, but I'll make sure you understand."

It reminds me of my strict mother, who assured me, a stubborn child, "I'll make sure you understand what I'm telling you!" She had the power to do so.

The term Islam doesn't appear in the long speech, and Hamas appears three times; it doesn't go beyond terrorism, Daesh, and al-Qaeda. Who knows that Daesh is the abbreviation for al-Dawla al-Islamiya fi al-Iraq wa al-Sham, Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, and that Hamas, like al-Qaeda, is a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood?

Emmanuel Macron knows what's good for Israel, concedes the country self-defense, but, as if he were a subordinate, points out rules to "Bibi" and lectures him: "The fight must be merciless, but not without rules, because we are democracies fighting terrorists. These are democracies that respect the laws of war and guarantee humanitarian access, democracies that do not deliberately target civilians in the Gaza Strip or anywhere else."

Mercilessness knows no laws or rules. What now?

9. NOVEMBER 2023

On November 12, 2023, Yaël Braun-Pivet and Gérard Larcher, the Presidents of the National Assembly and the Senate, organized a "March against Hate and Anti-Semitism," in which Emmanuel Macron did not participate because the French-Moroccan comedian Yassine Belattar, a close friend of his for years, strongly advised Prefect Frédéric Rose, Interior and Security Advisor, and Bruno Roger-Petit, the Advisor for Memory [sic], against participating during a nighttime visit to the Élysée Palace:





"Emmanuel Macron wants, as his entourage claims, to have '1,000 sensors' and is ensuring that the former member of the Presidential Council of Cities, who was convicted in September for death threats, is heard by his teams." As ordered, so delivered!

Instead, he wasted an opportunity and on the same day, he spoke by phone with President Isaac Herzog and Cabinet Secretary Benny Gantz, who at that time was built up by the US Democrats as a replacement for Benjamin Netanyahu. He also instructed them both on how Israel should behave toward the Palestinian Arabs: "He reiterated that this struggle must be conducted in accordance with international humanitarian law and with due consideration for the protection of civilians."

Emmanuel Macron with Isaac Herzog Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

On February 27 and 28, 2024, he invited Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, who finances Hamas and hosts its leaders in Doha, for a state visit. He publicly described him as a mediator in the Gaza conflict. The Sheikh thanked him for France's willingness to stop arms deliveries to Israel.

"They reaffirmed that the only viable solution was the two-state solution with the establishment of a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, in which Israel and Palestine would live side by side in peace and security."





Just imagine! The Arabs have lost every war of annihilation they have waged against Israel since 1948, but Emmanuel Macron wants to reward them with a state within the 1967 borders, the borders before the Six-Day War. Until then, Gaza was administered by Egypt, and Judera and Samaria, the "West Bank", were annexed by Jordan.

Flashback:

Remember? Starting in 2012, Qatar invested $300 million in the Islamized suburbs of Paris. To make this less noticeable—protests are pouring in from the right to the center-left—it's been renamed and no longer designated solely for these zones:

"'I said the best thing would be to create a joint investment fund with capital from Qatar and France to help small and medium-sized enterprises,' declared François Hollande, who had been rather reserved toward Qatar before his election [on May 6, 2012]. The French president clarified that while this new fund would not target specific geographical areas or profiles, it would nevertheless be available to companies 'in our neighborhood.'" Right there!

This fruitful cooperation is never questioned, not by Emmanuel Macron either.

On March 26, 2024, the UN Security Council called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza by a vote of 14-0-1, with the United States abstaining.

On the Jewish Sabbath, on which the Israeli authorities do not work and do not respond immediately, Saturday, October 5, 2024, Emmanuel Macron reiterates, on FranceInter, his call to stop the supply of weapons used by Israel in the Gaza conflict. Fortunately, since the dissolution of the National Assembly on June 9, 2024, and the new elections on June 30 and July 7, 2024, he hasn't much chance to interfere in that.

Two days later, on Monday, October 7, 2024, he laments in French, English, and Hebrew on X: "'The pain remains, as fresh as it was a year ago. That of the Israeli people. Ours. That of wounded humanity. We do not forget the victims, nor the hostages, nor the families whose hearts are broken by the absence or the waiting. I send them our fraternal thoughts.'" He does not mention the Hamas terrorists and the civilians in the Gaza Strip who were actively involved in this mass murder.

On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave an interview to CNews, a broadcaster denounced as right-wing extremist and which the French left would like to ban immediately, in which he clearly stated Israel's position as a state under attack from all sides. At that time,Hezbollah and Lebanon have long been drawn into the war by Iran, and hundreds of thousands of rockets are being fired at Israel from southern Lebanon.

Some left-wing French media turn it around and report that hundreds of thousands of rockets were fired by Israel at Lebanon.



Interview exclusive de B. Natanyahou sur CNews. Punchline, CNews, 23 octobre 2024 Benjamin Netanyahu : "Notre guerre est aussi la vôtre" (interview exclusive Europe 1/CNews)

Laurence Ferrari, Europe 1/ CNews, 24:12', YouTube, 23 octobre 2024

"The day after Benjamin Netanyahu's exclusive interview with CNews, the President of the Republic claimed on Thursday, October 24, that the Israeli Prime Minister was 'sowing barbarism' in Lebanon. ... 'I'm not sure you defend a civilization by sowing barbarism': Macron's devastating response to Netanyahu on the situation in the Middle East."

Here it is in French:

"Je ne suis pas sûr qu'on défende une civilisation en semant la barbarie" : la réponse cinglante de Macron à Netanyahou sur la situation au Proche-Orient. Par Laurinda Brunet, JDD, 24 octobre 2024.

Who tells him that in Israel, it's precisely the Israelis who are being defended against the barbarians of Hamas?

Emmanuel Macron is positioning himself against Israel here as well, demanding that France transfer 100 million euros to Lebanon, the money it doesn't have due to excessive debt, in order to somewhat mitigate the "barbarism" of Benjamin Netanyahu. On October 24, 2024, there will be another of his countless grand theatrics: an international conference for humanitarian aid, hastily convened by him. The first was on November 9, 2023.



70 delegations and 15 international organizations are once again taking a look at Paris, and almost surely will visit Notre-Dame before the entrance fee will be 5€.

Emmanuel Macron is openly and constantly opposed to Israel.

Then, with the storm of Donald Trump's election as the 47th President of the United States, the issue of a second state receded, but now it's fully re-emerging into the political landscape. Emmanuel Macron is pursuing policies against Donald Trump, against the resettlement of Palestinian Arabs to other Islamic states, the only solution that could finally bring peace to Israel and the region. He pursues the policies of the US Democrats; there must always be a source of war, otherwise there won't be any profits.

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, Emmanuel Macron gave an interview to state broadcaster France 5 on a plane from Cairo to Paris. He proclaimed the "simple truth" that diplomacy was the only way to silence the guns. Who would have known that during World War II, when the fighting continued until the last day and the last man, and even afterward?

The French media, the more left-wing, the more enthusiastically, pounced on the good news: Emmanuel Macron had hinted that France could recognize the Palestinian Arab state "in June" or "in the next few months," according to all the media outlets. "Possibly"!



France would be the 148th state, the first G7 member state, and the first member state of the UN Security Council. The eastern part of Jerusalem would be declared the "Palestinian part of the city," which it never was.

Emmanuel Macron and Mahmoud Abbas Reuters

The Le Figaro correspondent in Jerusalem, with the apt crusading name Guillaume de Dieuleveult, "William of God wills it," Deus vult, delights us with a very informative article about the plans, accompanied by a Reuters photo by Ludovic Marin. In it, Emmanuel Macron is the center of attention in a Croix-Rouge française camp; he positions himself in front of the cameras of the world's broadcasters, his hands formed into a rhomb like Angela Merkel's, called "the Rhombus"; she displayed "the rhomb of power."



In June 2025, he will co-chair a conference with MBS in New York, where "the movement of mutual recognition could be brought to a close." Whose? Does he want to celebrate the Saudis' promise to recognize Israel after France recognized Palestine? God knows, Deus scit.

"It all depends on when Emmanuel Macron decides.“ Diplomats are acting like tea leaves readers this year, even though there's no tea, neither hot nor cold, not even a cup!

"By positioning himself this way, Emmanuel Macron is distancing himself from Trump's alliance with Netanyahu: This strengthens France's influence in the Middle East," claims David Khalfa, co-director of the Observatory for North Africa and the Middle East at the socialist Jean Jaurès Foundation, and only socialists can be so wrong. This is pitting not only Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, but the entire US plus Israel against France, not to mention the majority of the world's Jews.

And then this: "'I won't do it to please this person or that person. I will do it because, at some point, it will be right, and because I also want to participate in a collective dynamic that must enable all those who defend Palestine to recognize Israel.'"

Me, me, me! There's nothing more to this theater, not now, and not later.

Emmanuel Macron is abusing his office for personal gain. He is undermining the rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Israel and a resulting peace agreement; negotiations were suspended on October 7, 2023. He openly positions himself against Donald Trump. Now a Palestinian Arab state must be established and recognized first?

No borders, no citizens, no government – ​​this is the second Palestinian Arab state, alongside the first, Jordan, and just as borderless, lacking in personality and self-control, Emmanuel Macron is also a plaything of his own inclinations.

Israelis and the world know Jew-haters, the Jews are already collectively hated behind the term coined by Wilhelm Marr in 1879: antisemites. They know who the Jewish people and Israel's enemies are, and they know who its friends and allies are. And they know Emmanuel Macron. In office as President since May 7, 2017, he has opposed Israel from the very beginning, in UN resolutions, at conferences, and in discussions. He opposes Israel's peace policy, as presented by Benjamin Netanyahu in his speech on September 22, 2023, and as supported by Donald Trump's US.

"I’ve long sought to make peace with the Palestinians.

"But I also believe that we must not give the Palestinians a veto over new peace treaties with Arab states.

"The Palestinians could greatly benefit from a broader peace. They should be part of the process, but they should not have a veto over the process.

"And I also believe that making peace with more Arab states would actually increase the prospects of making peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

"See, the Palestinians are only 2% of the Arab world. As long as they believe that the other 98% will remain in a war-like state with Israel, that larger mass, that larger Arab world could eventually choke, dissolve, destroy the Jewish state."

Emmanuel Macron has revived this veto. His policies are setting the peace negotiations back. A Palestinian Arab state in the "West Bank", perhaps still linked to Gaza, would be the basis for further Muslim struggles to destroy Israel; they have seen that their Phased Plan works.

Mrs. Gudrun Eussner - is a journalist and blogger who lives in Perpignan, France.