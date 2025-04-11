View this email in your browser

Wishing everyone a Chag Kasher VeSameach

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

מאחל לכולכם חג כשר ושמח

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Tzav

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Ori Engelman

In Parashat Tzav, the midrash teaches that the building of Jerusalem and Zion is dependent upon the "Olah" sacrifice.



Question

What is so unique about the "Olah" sacrifice?



Answer

The two core characteristics of the Tamid; eternity and community, are characteristics of Jerusalem and Zion as well. It is for this reason, Jerusalem and Zion are built up specifically by virtue of the Tamid, more than any of the other sacrifices.

Gemara: Megilla 14a

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered

Question

Why is Hallel only recited for miracles that occurred in the Land of Yisrael?

Answers

1. The nature of providence over the Land is on a higher level than of other lands.



2. It is more appropriate to recite Hallel in Eretz Yisrael since the influence of the Land’s completion is when the Nation of Israel is within her.

Location of the Week

Location: Gei Ben Hinom (opposite Birkat HaSultan [the Sultan's Pool])

Subject: Gei Ben Hinom

Reference: Haftorah of Parashat Tzav, Yirmiyahu Perek 7 Pesukim 31-32

Written by: David Magence

As Yirmiyahu makes clear, Gei Ben Hinom was a place where child sacrifice was practiced. While the Torah abhors any form of idolatry, child sacrifice is the ultimate evil.



Therefore, in pasuk 32, Yirmiyahu prophesizes that the valley will be known as "Gei HaHarayga" ("Valley of Killing," in Hebrew a play on words of Gei Ben Hinom).



Gei Ben Hinom is mentioned in Tanach also as a point on the border between the tribes of Binyamin and Yehuda (Sefer Yehoshua Perek 15 pasuk 8).