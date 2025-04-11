View this email in your browser
אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Ori Engelman
In Parashat Tzav, the midrash teaches that the building of Jerusalem and Zion is dependent upon the "Olah" sacrifice.
Question
What is so unique about the "Olah" sacrifice?
Answer
The two core characteristics of the Tamid; eternity and community, are characteristics of Jerusalem and Zion as well. It is for this reason, Jerusalem and Zion are built up specifically by virtue of the Tamid, more than any of the other sacrifices.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered
Question
Why is Hallel only recited for miracles that occurred in the Land of Yisrael?
Answers
1. The nature of providence over the Land is on a higher level than of other lands.
2. It is more appropriate to recite Hallel in Eretz Yisrael since the influence of the Land’s completion is when the Nation of Israel is within her.
Location: Gei Ben Hinom (opposite Birkat HaSultan [the Sultan's Pool])
Subject: Gei Ben Hinom
Reference: Haftorah of Parashat Tzav, Yirmiyahu Perek 7 Pesukim 31-32
Written by: David Magence
Therefore, in pasuk 32, Yirmiyahu prophesizes that the valley will be known as "Gei HaHarayga" ("Valley of Killing," in Hebrew a play on words of Gei Ben Hinom).
Gei Ben Hinom is mentioned in Tanach also as a point on the border between the tribes of Binyamin and Yehuda (Sefer Yehoshua Perek 15 pasuk 8).