Construction of Berger Towers kicks off in Jerusalem

In a significant ceremony held days before Pesach, the Berger Group marked the beginning of its ambitious Berger Towers urban renewal project in Katamonim, Jerusalem. The event celebrated the demolition phase, paving the way for a transformative development in the established Katamonim neighborhood.

Over 150 people attended the ceremony, including Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Chairman of the Government Authority for Urban Renewal Elazar Bamberger, and other distinguished guests who joined Berger Group founder and owner Abraham Berger to commemorate this milestone.

The large-scale project will transform the area, replacing 95 old apartments with 392 modern residential units across three towers ranging from 25-30 floors. The development will also include 20,970 square feet of commercial space, with the entire project spanning an impressive total area of 578,000 square feet. Located strategically at the intersection of Pat and Bar Yochai streets, the development offers close proximity to three Light Rail lines (green, purple, and blue), providing exceptional connectivity throughout Jerusalem.

"This marks the culmination of efforts that began in 2016," said Abraham Berger. "After years of careful planning and working with city officials, we're witnessing the vision taking its first tangible steps toward reality." The project has secured financial backing from Bank Leumi with a value of approximately 1.3 billion NIS, demonstrating strong confidence in the development's success.

Mayor Moshe Lion expressed enthusiasm about the project's potential impact: "We are launching a groundbreaking initiative to develop Pat Junction and its surroundings. I believe the Berger Towers project will be an important milestone in our urban renewal efforts."

Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf added: "When I heard about the 'Kol Dodi' community led by Rabbi Shmuel Silber coming to this neighborhood to live in Ir Hakodesh, to develop vibrant community life in a Jewish and Israeli spirit, I was very moved."

Yisroel Herszberg, VP at Berger Group, added, “As an oleh myself, I am excited by the enthusiasm of the couples I've met who will be forming this wonderful new community. Every sale is more than an exciting moment for me, it's a statement of affirmation of what we're creating at Berger Towers — a warm community where every Jew feels connected to each other and Our Land.”

Deputy Minister Rabbi Moshe Abutbul’s remarks carried a seal of authentic approval and appreciation for Berger Group’s vision and ethos. "I'm excited to see Avraham Berger's vision coming to fruition in building the Holy City of Jerusalem. We've accompanied Rabbi Berger since his blessed years in public service as a member of the Beit Shemesh City Council. Residents and buyers here in the Jerusalem project have won the 'lottery' with Rabbi Berger leading the project."

Idan Shapira, Head of Bank Leumi's Real Estate Division, added: "I’m honored to stand as a representative of Bank Leumi, proudly partnering in the urban renewal project we are inaugurating today. We chose to provide financial backing for this important project, understanding that behind it stand people, families, an entire community seeking to grow together with the city."

The project has already gained significant market validation, with over 100 housing units marketed to date, primarily to members of Berger’s newly formed Kol Dodi community connecting families from Baltimore, Teaneck, Miami, and other American communities. This early success speaks to the strong appeal of both the location and Berger Group's reputation for quality development.

