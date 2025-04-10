Two great Rabbis have released a joint letter on behalf of a widow with 10 children whose father died in a sudden and tragic manner, leaving the family shattered and destitute.

Rabbi Yitzchak Kolodetzky, the son-in-law of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and a great rabbi in his own right, and Rabbi Shimon Galai have decided that this matter is important enough to bring to the attention of the public.

In a handwritten letter they describe, “The situation in their home screams out to the Heavens - they are living in poverty, literally without bread. In addition, several of the children need therapy to help them adjust after all that they’ve been through."

Rabbi Shimon Galai and Rabbi Yitzchak Kolodetzky are calling on the public to come to their aid, and provide for a widow and 10 orphaned children who are in desperate financial and emotional straits.

The Rabbis bless all those who assist the family with “blessings of success, parnassah b’kavod, children, life and sustenance.” Click here to read the full letter and blessing of the Rabbis.