Data from Shva (Automated Banking Services), Israel’s developer and manager of the national system for credit cards and ATM withdrawals, indicates that in March 2025, the eighteenth month of the Sword of Iron war, credit card spending in Israel has reached new records and stands at NIS 47.584 billion.

This is a record figure in the volume of expenditures in a single calendar month and is 2.3% higher than the previous record documented in December 2024, which stood at NIS 46.569 billion.

The volume of expenditures in March 2025 represents an increase of NIS 5.132 billion, or 12.1%, compared to March 2024, when total credit card expenditures were NIS 42.452 billion.

The monthly volume of expenses in online transactions reached a record high of NIS 28.099 billion.

The average daily expenditure was NIS 1.535 billion, the second highest figure recorded in Shva's systems, representing an increase of 4.8% compared to February 2025. This was also NIS 166 million higher than the daily average in March 2024, which stood at NIS 1.369 billion.

Shva CEO Eitan Lev-Tov concluded: "The record spending on debit cards recorded by the Israeli public during March 2025 is the first figure representing preparations for the Pesach (Passover) holiday."