There's a well-known idea that the word chametz and matzah when writtten in Hebrwe חמץ , מצה, are composed of two identical letters, but differ in the third letter, the "hey" ה of matzah and the "chet" ח of chametz, where the straight line in the middle of the hey doesn't quite reach the top part of the letter, leaving a miniscule space.

What is the meaning of this space? We could offer three explanations, with the last pointing to the nature of Redemption, geulah.

Why the space?

First, the differential between living a life of chametz, being on the wrong path, and turning around everything to live on the right path, can be done instantly, with as much as it takes to fill the space between a hey and a chet.

A proof of this is from the Gemara in Kiddushin (49b) where it says that if a rasha, sinner, proposes to a woman on the condition that he become righteous, and she accepts, it’s a valid marriage, because he might have had real thoughts of repentance. Is there any greater proof that someone can turn around their life in a few seconds?

We can offer a second insight into the meaning of the space. The Midrash on Song of Songs (5:2) says, “Open an opening for me like the opening of the eye of a needle…and I will enlarge it to the size of the opening of a hall.” If one is willing to take a small movement towards G-d, and give space for G-d to enter one’s heart, then in return, G-d will expand one’s ability to receive divine assistance.

A third approach would be to link this tiny space to the geulah. Rav Herschel Schachter notes that in the end of days, evil will be consumed immediately, as the verse (Psalms 37:20) says, “But the wicked will perish: though the Lord's enemies are like the flowers of the field, they will be consumed, they will go up in smoke.” Therefore, as swift and quickly as it takes to fill this small space, is how quickly evil will be destroyed.

Why so fast?

It’s true that geulah will come in a moment, but why? In truth, the geulah has been planted for thousands of years and what will unfold in seconds has been growing for centuries.

Moshe, the redeemer from Egypt, wanted to skip galut Mitzrayim and go straight to the geulah. The Midrash notes that when Moshe tries to dissuade G-d from sending him to be redeemer, he asks G-d to bring Eliyahu immediately. But a planting is needed before an instant sprouting can come.

If you spell chametz backwards, it’s tzemach, to grow. Chametz represents the regular course of events, which must transpire before Moshiach arrives. Once all has grown, and the world has reached its end time, then we pray that meherah tatzmiach, that things should sprout quickly, for then perfection can be achieved.

As the Seder approaches, we will take part in matzah, the symbol of hastening, as we await the time of redemption which will come in an instant, but at the right time.