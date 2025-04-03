The IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) on Wednesday struck Hamas terrorists in a command and control center that also served as a central meeting point for the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Jabalyia.

Following an intelligence review, the IDF confirmed that Shadi Diab Abd Al-Hamid Falouji, a terrorist in Hamas's East Jabalyia Battalion who infiltrated Israel and participated in the murderous massacre on October 7th, was eliminated in the strike.

In addition to Falouji's elimination, the IDF also eliminated Mohammed Sharif - A terrorist in Hamas' General Security Apparatus, involved in the cynical hostage release ceremony of the returning hostage Agam Berger; Mohammed Hani Atiya Daour - A terrorist who served as the Head of Hamas' Rocket and Mortar Squad; and Mohammed Issa Mahmoud Askari - A terrorist in Hamas’ Northern Brigade Rocket Unit and Hamas' General Security Apparatus.

The IDF stressed that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.