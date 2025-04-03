Essay-writing companies can complete all manner of coursework, and many deliver top-notch results at prices that students can afford.

But not all paper writing companies are legitimate, and that’s why we went through hundreds of reviews and tested dozens of providers. Our goal was to find the best sites, and we’re confident that goal was reached.

Read on if you want to know which companies deliver quality work fast and for a fair price.

1. WriteMyEssays.net - All-Around Best Service

Since 2011, Write My Essays has been a go-to site for students who need coursework completed by verified experts. This company offers a range of services, including essay writing, paper editing, and homework help.

Unique work, adherence to assignment instructions, three free revisions—you can count on all that and more when you use Write My Essays, the superior paper writing service in 2025.

Quality

We tested Write My Essays over a two-month period, and during that time, our expectations were often exceeded and never missed. Argumentative essays, research papers, math, and computer science homework—the team masterfully handled everything we threw their way.

Speed

Write My Essays is a popular site for students who need assignments turned around in 24 hours or less. Especially if your order relates to a common subject, the company should be able to pair you with an expert right away. Also, the customer support agents are always prompt and helpful.

Price

Pricing at Write My Essays is towards the lower end of the range, but it’s not the cheapest service in the industry. That said, first-time customers receive a 15% discount, and all work is backed by a money-back guarantee.

2. IvoryResearch.com - The UK’s Best Essay Writing Site

Ivory Research has been helping students across the United Kingdom for two decades. Today, many associate the company with reliability and overall excellence.

At present, nearly three dozen services are offered by Ivory Research, with dissertation-related services being the most popular.

Also, this site’s referral program is one of the best we’ve come across. Basically, you’ll get 10% of whatever customers you refer spend, as well as a £750 bonus if you sign up 10 or more people.

Quality

It’s no secret that Ivory Research employs some of the best academics, which is the main reason why the company is able to deliver A-worthy work consistently.

Most of the experts here possess a master’s or PhD, which explains why many graduate students go to them when they need help with a dissertation or capstone project.

All the work we ordered from this company passed with flying colors!

Speed

Ivory Research’s team members have always met our deadlines, even those that were tight. Also, this company is usually pretty quick when it comes to pairing customers with experts, even when an assignment is lengthy or complex.

Price

Ivory Research charges a pretty penny for most of its services. Fortunately, the work this site produces consistently is worth it.

3. PaperHelp.org - Fast and Reliable Service

Paper Help is another provider that’s been around for more than a decade. Currently, the team here is over 800 strong, and it’s helped more than 3,000 students.

Whether you need writing, editing, proofreading, or help with homework sheets, this company will quickly find an expert who can help you.

In addition, this is one of the few providers offering resume/CV-related services.

Quality

In February of this year, we ordered two research papers, one speech, and one literature review from this company.

The more complex paper received a B+, whereas the simpler, shorter one received an A. The literature review earned an A-. In truth, we were hoping for all A’s, but a B+ isn’t terrible.

Speed

Like the sites we’ve already discussed, Paper Help can complete assignments with tight deadlines, and it never takes long for an expert to be found, even if the work is challenging.

Also, the customer support team responds promptly to all queries, which is essential if your order is large and requires a significant amount of customer involvement.

Price

Paper Help’s services aren't as expensive as those offered by Ivory Research, but this company does charge for things other sites provide free of charge.

4. EduBirdie.com - Best Platform

EduBirdie is a great site for students who’ve never used an essay writing service before. The ordering process is simple, the platform is easy to navigate, and communicating with the writer who’s been assigned to you is never difficult.

Quality

The experts at EduBirdie can knock simple assignments for common subjects out of the park, but they sometimes struggle with lengthier assignments, like research papers and literature reviews.

That said, we’ve never received a paper that got less than a B+, so this company is still worthy of a spot on our list.

Speed

This site completed all our orders before the given deadlines, but sometimes it took more than 48 hours to receive necessary revisions. For this reason, we recommend setting a deadline that’s a few days before the actual deadline.

Price

As far as pricing is concerned, EduBirdie’s services are, for the most part, affordable. Of course, you’ll have to pay a bit more if you want a plagiarism check or VIP customer service, but that’s standard for companies in this industry.

5. SpeedyPaper.com - Simple Ordering and Quick Turnaround

At SpeedyPaper, no assignment is too difficult to handle. Whether you need help with a paper, homework, or an exam, a verified expert will be there for you. Sure, this site doesn’t have the pristine reputation that other companies on this list enjoy, but it’s still one of the best in the industry.

Quality

Like EduBirdie, SpeedyPaper is great with simple papers and homework. Dissertations and other complex assignments, however, seem to be difficult for this team of writers. Still, you can count on this service to deliver A’s and B’s.

Speed

Since ‘speed’ is in the name, you’d expect SpeedyPaper to be fast, right? Fortunately, this is the case. On-time delivery, quick writer selection process, simple ordering—you’ll get all that and more when you use this site.

Price

SpeedyPaper’s prices are right in the middle of the range. How much an order costs is determined by numerous factors, including assignment length, difficulty, and deadline.

Final Remarks

Before concluding this article, it’s important to point out that, even today, there are many scammers operating in this space. To help students avoid bad actors, we thoroughly tested numerous providers and read many reviews across different platforms.

We consider the five sites listed above to be the best of the best, especially if you’re looking for companies that consistently deliver A-worthy work quickly and at attractively low prices.