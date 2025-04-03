Good News for Some

The haredi Jewish population in Israel indicates low representation in commerce, education, military draft and just about every area of Israeli society. Except one. Its relative size. The Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) 2024 Statistical Report indicates that between 2013 and 2023, the number of yeshiva and kollel students increased by 83% to 169,366 while the number of haredim enlisting in the IDF fell by 36% to 1,266. The haredim are thriving in Torah and are growing faster than all other segments of the Israeli population.

The IDI report indicates that the haredim will represent 16% of the population by 2030 (up from 11.3% at present). Over 25% of the youth under age 20 will fall into the haredi sector. This is buoyed by a 6.6 fertility rate amongst haredi women compared to approx. 2.0 for secular Jewish women, according to a 2024 report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (overall rate is 2.9). In the 2022 population survey the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics (ICBS) showed that the haredi population was 8% of the total population while in 2024 it is 11.3%.

These trends have a significant impact on other segments of the population as well. Dor Moriah, in a recent report on social divisions in Israel, indicates that 63.7% of the Israel population believe or favor the view that the Jews are the “Chosen People” as opposed to being just “one of many ancient peoples.” The number is probably closer to 70% as haredim represented only 5.2% of those surveyed instead of over 11% as found by the ICBS. (This, of course, alludes to Jews having a special role because they are "chosen", it does not mean they are inherently superior to others.)

That is all good news for the Jewish world. Viewpoints in Israel are shifting to the right politically, and also religiously. But there is a catch. It is a harbinger of change that must occur within the Israeli population. Indeed, it is a tremendous opportunity to change the whole of Klal Yisroel from more secular to more religious.

Reality Check

From a historical perspective, the land of Israel was given to the Jews in the geographic territory known then as “Palestine.” This was not a random choice made by the Christian governments of the time. They agreed to this land because most people recognized it as the historical homeland of the Jewish people as described in the Torah (Bible). Therefore, for Jews today, it should be obvious if the Torah is not true, then the Jewish refugees from Europe and the Arab world, and their descendants, have no intrinsic right to occupy "western Palestine” and the decisions of the United Nations was based on a fallacy. If secular thinking is correct, then it would seem logical that more and more secular people will leave the Jewish state and join the over one million Israelis already living outside of the Land.

While close to 70% of Israelis may believe we are the chosen people, surely 95% of Israelis – religious and secular – believe that the Torah is the basis for our possession of the Land of Israel. Therefore, it is logical that we should honor and obey this same document – the Torah. Therefore, both the religious and secular in klal Yisroel need to begin making changes. Let’s not call it “compromise.” It is more of finding stable ground on which to build our common future. The Orthodox cannot survive in Israel if the Arabs overrun the Land. And the secular cannot survive as Israel or Jews if they raise their progeny to think they are no different than non-Jews.

It's time for a new direction. Klal Yisroel must agree that, above all else, we are a Jewish nation in our Jewish homeland. We must embrace these facts and each other. Luckily, most of us in Israel do.

Afte Oct. 7 th , No Jew Should Be the Same

Following the massacre on Oct. 7, 2023 (Simchas Torah), no Jew is the same. No Jew should be the same. We should not strive to return to our pre-Oct. 7th lives. Reality has changed. We must change.

The Jewish people must find common ground. The demand on the haredi population to join the IDF will fail unless there is a significant change in the secular mindset. In order to reach a new reality, everyone must change their perspective. Just like we cannot force secular boys from North Tel Aviv into the Yeshivas for 3 years, so too we cannot force religious boys from Bnei Brak into the army as it is. We need a new paradigm in klal Yisroel.

Recently, the IDF formed a new Hasmonean Brigade with an eye towards drafting more haredi soldiers. This unit is a nod in the right direction but, from a religious perspective, will be seen as a window dressing which covers up a much a much larger problem. While the Hasmonean Brigade makes accommodations for stringent kashrut, Shabbat, prayers and Torah study, and men only, it is an isolated change in an otherwise secular environment. Broader changes in the definition of National Service and the country’s approach towards the Torah must be addressed.

To Our Jewish Secular Brothers.

The secular population in Israel must embrace its Jewishness – even if it is not religious. In order to survive, we must be a Jewish nation. That means we must have a Jewish army. While we welcome non-Jews who abide by the moral code defined by the Noachide Laws, we must not cease to build our Jewish sensibilities and Jewish sovereignty in this land. The secular need to refrain from demonizing Judaism, the Torah, G-d and the religious. They need to return to their Jewish roots and embrace their identity.

To Our Jewish Religious Brothers.

The religious population must embrace its role as an emerging power within the land of Israel that includes political power and an ever-increasing percentage of the total population. Religious persons must enthusiastically teach their non-religious brethren about the Jewish religion in a non-judgmental and non-coercive manner. Religious Jews must accept upon themselves a more prominent role in our nation’s historical framework – at a time that precedes the coming of Moshiach (bimhera b’yameinu) and where millions of Jewish lives are at stake.

The observant need to learn how to lead, fight, run a country and gently encourage religious behavior. After all, we cannot have a Jewish nation if we hire mercenaries and contractors to fight our wars and build our infrastructure.

We Must Acknowledge

As Jews, can we all agree on the truths below?

-Jews in the land of Israel are under attack militarily and politically on every front, from every part of the globe. Our common history has brought us to this point.

-The right of Jews to live in the land of Israel is sourced in the Torah. Hence the Torah must be honored and respected.

-Jews are living in their Biblical homeland of 3000+ years because we are the Jewish Nation. Jews were connected as one and defended ourselves against our enemies. The largest concentration of Jews in the world is now in the land of Israel. The fastest growing demographic in Israel is the haredi and religious population.

-Our Jewish forefathers were religious, driven by moral guidance from their religious leaders and they followed G-d and His Torah. The people of Israel is a nation founded on the idea of Jewish nationalism and self-determination. While not a theocracy, the nation of Israel is informed by Judaism and wishes to remain a Jewish country. A Jewish state is a place that Jews can and should try to reach their highest potential as Jews. The Jewish state is a democracy, thus a place that people born of Jewish parentage can freely choose to live as non-Jews. It may happen. But it should not be encouraged and certainly not celebrated.

Hence, Jews need to come together. We must respect G-d, Torah, the Avos, Jewish history and - most importantly - EACH OTHER.

A New National Service

To be clear, Haredim reject Zionism as one more secular invention designed to replace Torah Judaism. While Judaism’s affinity for Eretz Yisroel is Zion-centric, at its core, the haredi population will not be waving Israeli flags or singing Hatikva. If the secular population does not change these sorts of expectations, the plan for national unity is dead.

We must acknowledge that haredi men will not serve in a secular, Zionist army. Haredim will not defend the secular mentality that Jews can live as non-Jews if they want. In order to bridge the gap between the secular and religious populations country needs to create a religious-based, Jewish army. Haredim need to feel that they are defending the Torah and the Klal. When the army acts like a Jewish army, the haredi will be more compelled to join their brethren in military and other national service.

Jews cannot live in this Land without embracing and respecting the source of our presence – the Torah. We cannot survive here without being Jews. History has proven that Jews who throw off the yoke of Torah are soon thrown to the wolves.

Nationalism, reformism, communism, capitalism, socialism, and every other assimilationist ideology has failed us. While Orthodoxy has its problems, it is the only successful demographic in Israel today. And it is the only reason why Jews are able to live in its historical homeland.

To convince the haredi population to serve, the nation must give the Haredi a nation worth fighting for. Yes, a secular-democratic nation offers short-term protections to its religious minority. And if the haredi lived in any other secular democracy with a draft, they would need to contend with it. But this is Israel. We are supposed to be a Jewish nation. The foundation of Judaism is the Torah.