At a bustling street corner just a few blocks from Jerusalem's Central Bus and Rail Station, the Meir Panim center stands as a beacon of hope for those in need. Known for its restaurant-style soup kitchens, this Jerusalem-based nonprofit is committed to offering more than just a meal; it strives to offer dignity, respect, and a sense of belonging to anyone who walks through its doors.

"Here, we treat everyone like family," says Mimi Rozmaryn, Director of Global Development at Meir Panim. "We call it a restaurant-style soup kitchen because we want people to feel like they are part of a community. We don’t want anyone to feel ashamed or sad when they come in—we want them to leave with their heads held high, just like anyone else."

For 25 years, Meir Panim has been a crucial part of Israel’s safety net, catering to those facing food insecurity and poverty. Since the October 7th massacre, the organization has rapidly expanded its mission to meet the evolving needs of the population.

"We've been on an extremely expanded mission since October 7th," Mimi continues. "In the first few weeks, we were providing tens of thousands of meals to soldiers and displaced families. Now, we're focused on supporting the families of reservists who have been injured in the war, showing them that the entire country and the world stand with them and appreciate their sacrifices".

The organization's commitment to its mission is evident in the way it adapts to every phase of the war. From providing meals to families in crisis to sending supplies to the front lines, Meir Panim is dedicated to helping Israelis who are suffering from the immediate and long-term effects of the conflict.

"We want people to feel seen," Mimi emphasizes. "Our mission is to make those who have become invisible to society feel like they are part of something greater. Whether it’s displaced families, people affected by economic hardship, or those injured in the war, we are here to help in any way we can—whether it’s providing meals, housing, or even sending furniture to those in need."

In addition to its expanded efforts during the war, Meir Panim continues its core mission of addressing food insecurity, especially during holidays like Passover, when the need is often greatest. "Passover can be a very expensive time for many families," says the spokesperson. "Thanks to the generosity of our donors and volunteers, we've been able to meet the heightened demand, providing food and support to those facing the greatest challenges."

Meir Panim is deeply grateful for its supporters, including over 7,000 volunteers who contribute annually. This volunteer-driven approach allows the organization to keep overhead costs low, ensuring that as much of the funds raised as possible go directly to the communities in need.

"Our donors and volunteers are the backbone of this organization," Mimi states. "Because of them, we are able to serve thousands of meals daily across the country and continue our work to ensure that no one is left behind, whether in times of war or in times of peace."

As Meir Panim continues its vital work, it remains a testament to the resilience of the Israeli people and the power of community. From its humble soup kitchens to its expanded war relief efforts, Meir Panim is a place where no one is forgotten, and everyone is treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.

