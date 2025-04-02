CNN published an extensive report on Wednesday about Betar USA, a New York-based Zionist advocacy group known for its motto, "Jews fight back." Following the October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, Betar USA has actively gathered tips, photos, and videos concerning pro-Palestinian protests on US college campuses, aiming to expose individuals allegedly inciting hatred or violence against Jews.

According to the report, Betar USA has been compiling dossiers and submitting them to the Trump administration, which has initiated deportation proceedings against several noncitizen students and academics associated with pro-Palestinian protests. “We submitted the names of hundreds of protesters and activists to the Trump administration/DHS urging ICE to deport them under the executive orders,” Daniel Levy, a spokesperson for Betar, told CNN.

The organization claims its efforts are intended to combat antisemitism, aligning with the Trump administration’s January executive order to address antisemitic activities on college campuses. As stated by Ross Glick, who temporarily joined Betar USA to assist with the operation, “Our research, our information, the massive amount of video and photos that we have gathered – we create our dossiers and our reports. We hand them over, we make recommendations.”

Betar has been vocal about its actions and has openly acknowledged its collaboration with the government to identify individuals it believes to be Hamas sympathizers.

The report also notes that Betar has utilized various technologies, such as facial recognition and artificial intelligence, to assist in identifying protestors. Glick has emphasized that Betar’s initiative was driven by numerous tips and support from individuals nationwide who were concerned about antisemitic actions.

Although some critics argue that Betar USA’s actions infringe upon free speech and privacy, the organization continues to assert that it is fighting against what it describes as organized efforts to harm Jewish communities. Betar USA’s approach has garnered support from individuals who see the group as playing a vital role in the protection of Jewish people against perceived threats.

While it remains unclear whether the government has directly used Betar’s information, the group’s efforts have certainly brought attention to its cause. Betar USA continues to assert that its only intention is to protect Jewish communities from those who seek to harm them, using lawful and effective measures.