My brother often bemoans that unaffiliated Jews choose Yom Kippur as the one day a year they come to shul. “They should come on Simchas Torah!” he says.

Commenting on the korban shelamim in this week’s parsha, Rav Samson Raphael Hirsch writes, “Not trouble but joy is to be the eternal bridge up to G-d, and to enjoy this life on earth in the presence of G-d is the highest service of G-d.”

That’s why the shelamim, according to Rav Hirsch is the quintessential “Jewish” offering. A Jew brings one “to get nearer to G-d on account of feeling completely satisfied [shalem] with life, feeling that there is nothing lacking in one’s circumstances, the only thing that is still necessary is the crowning feeling that one is near to G-d.”

Interestingly, only a Jew may bring a korban shelamim; a non-Jew may not (according to what seems to be the accepted opinion in halakha). For while Judaism ultimately seeks to sanctify man’s happiness, non-Jewish religions generally aim to provide comfort to the bereaved and broken. In Rav Hirsch’s words:

“The overcoming of the feelings of grief and pain, consolation for the troubles of life, wherein other religions find the highest triumph of their mission, is but a preliminary condition for the help which the Jewish Temple gives. Not consolation for grief but the power and determination for happy G-d-serving activity in life is what it wishes to grant; cheerful courage to face life is the spirit which permeates its halls.”

Thus, the korban shelamim represents “the very summit of the Jewish philosophy of life.” Hashem wants us to serve Him when life is difficult but, even more importantly, when life is wonderful, when all the pieces are falling into place and we feel shalem.

Rav Samson Raphael Hirsch (1808-1888) – head of the Jewish community in Frankfurt, Germany for over 35 years – was a prolific writer whose ideas, passion, and brilliance helped save German Jewry from the onslaught of modernity.

Elliot Resnick, PhD, is the host of “The Elliot Resnick Show” and the editor of “The Rav Samson Raphael Hirsch Dictionary.”

