In recent days, troops of the 14th Brigade, under the command of the Gaza Division, have completed the encirclement of the 'Tel al-Sultan' area in Rafah.

So far, the troops have located and dismantled dozens of weapons and terrorist infrastructure that posed a threat to them and have eliminated dozens of terrorists.

Additionally, the troops located two rockets inside one of the buildings in the area, as well as a launcher that was aimed at Israeli territory. Furthermore, suspects were apprehended and transferred for further questioning by our troops.