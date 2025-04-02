On Wednesday morning the IDF presented the bereaved families with its findings of the investigation into the response to the massacre at the Nova music festival on October 7th, 2023. The presentation of the findings will be done in stages for the families and survivors of the music festival.

Earlier this week, the findings were presented to the families of the hostages. On Thursday, the findings of the investigation are due to be released in full to the general public and the media.

Commander of the investigative team, Brigadier General (res.) Ido Mizrahi and Major General Dan Goldfuss presented the data to the bereaved families. Goldfuss said: "We were wrong. We didn't understand the magnitude of what was happening."

Goldfuss's words caused an outrage among the bereaved families. Anat, a bereaved mother, shouted: "My daughter went into the shelter as you said she should, but you didn't save her." Parents shouted at the IDF representatives: "Where were you?"

Ofir Dor, father of Idan Dor, who was murdered at Nova, attacked the findings of the investigation, saying: "They said 'we made a mistake.' They call the murder of our children a mistake."

Ophir added: "Where were you? Our children were shot and you fell asleep. All you want to do is cover up the evidence so that no one knows how much the IDF has failed."

Several bereaved parents were prevented from entering the screening of the findings, because they did not agree to deposit their phones at the entrance. This decision drew additional criticism from the families, who felt that the IDF was preventing them from accessing full information.