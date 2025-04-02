The Prime Minister's Office announced on Wednesday morning that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will appoint the deputy head of the Shin Bet as the acting head of the agency until a permanent appointment is determined.

Additionally, it was reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu is continuing to interview candidates for the permanent position of Shin Bet chief, including individuals he has previously interviewed.

"In light of the fact that the process for appointing a permanent replacement will not be completed before the conclusion of the current Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar’s tenure on April 10, Prime Minister Netanyahu intends to assign the role of acting head of the Shin Bet to the current deputy head of the agency," the official statement read.

This announcement follows Netanyahu’s decision, made public the previous day, to reverse his initial appointment of Major General (res.) Eli Sharvit to the position.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated on Tuesday: "The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to Major General Sharvit for his willingness to take on the role but informed him that, upon further reflection, he intends to consider other candidates."

Following this announcement, Major General Sharvit responded: "The Prime Minister requested that I assume the role of head of the Shin Bet and continue serving the State of Israel during this challenging period, and I accepted. This decision was made with full confidence in the Shin Bet’s ability to navigate the complex challenges it currently faces, as well as with humility and trust in my own ability to lead it to success."

"My ultimate objective has always been, and will remain, to serve the best interests of the state, its security, and the safety of its citizens," he added.

After Netanyahu initially announced Sharvit’s appointment, some of Netanyahu's associates and right-wing figures criticized the decision. Sharvit, who completed his tenure as commander of the Israeli Navy in 2021, has previously expressed views on contentious issues following his retirement and even participated in the Kaplan demonstrations against the judicial reform.