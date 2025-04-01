Knesset members took advatage of April 1 to launch outrageous proposals and test how much the public would believe them.

Chairman of the Constitution Committee, MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party), announced a bill to declare a "Day of Remembrance for Democracy."

According to the proposal, "In schools, the day will be marked by activities that will highlight the historical story of democracy in Israel and how it came to an end on the day the law was passed that changed the judicial selection committee."

"In the Knesset, the day will be commemorated in an official meeting opened by "the eternal head of the ISA, Ronen Bar, or one of the substitutes chosen by him and trusted personally by him."

Rothman continued: "The President's Residence will mark the day of remembrance with compromise proposals between the Attorney General and the President of the Supreme Court."

MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beyteinu) published a report that, according to a senior diplomatic source, "the Prime Minister will hold a press conference this evening at 8:00 PM and will announce that he takes responsibility for the massacre of October 7 and the establishment of a state commission of inquiry."

MK Avihai Boaron (Likud) announced that he submitted a bill to extend the term of the Knesset from four to six years: "I have submitted a bill to extend the current term in Israel from four to six years. This is to ensure governmental continuity and strengthen the rule of the majority."