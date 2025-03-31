Israel has recently identified a strengthening of Egyptian military forces in the Sinai Peninsula, which could constitute a violation of the peace agreement with Israel, a security source told Amichai Stein on i24NEWS this evening (Monday).

"Egypt has brought ib military forces beyond the permitted quota, is increasing port docks, and is extending runways at airports," the source said.

Israeli officials have emphasized in relation to the entry of Egyptian forces beyond the permitted quota that "such actions are reversible, it is not a problem to turn tanks around."

The source also said that Israel is interested in maintaining the peace agreement and therefore will not change its deployment along the border.

At the same time, he made it clear that "Israel will not accept the situation. And will not accept the violations by Cairo."

On the violations of the peace agreement, the source said that Israel is conducting dialogue with Washington and Cairo. "The administration in Washington is responsible for implementing the peace agreement and must ensure that the agreement is implemented as it is written," the source said.