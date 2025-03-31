It is my first day of training in the Israel Defense Forces. I’m in the IDF Shlav Bet program, primarily geared to haredi Jews who didn’t enlist in the army at 18, or to religious immigrants who came Israel after the exemption age. I am in the second category.

The first person I meet. I’m in shock. “Sonnenfeld,” he introduces himself. “Are you related . . . ?” I ask, hesitantly. Yes, indeed, he is a direct descendant of the saintly scholar, Rabbi Yosef Chaim Sonnenfeld, founder of the anti-Zionist EidahHaredit community in Jerusalem over 100 years ago. I later find out that our logistics officer is Rabbi Sonnenfeld’s great-great-grandson-in-law. Other notable comrades included a well-known haredi author and two sons of a leading Beth Jacob (Bais Yaakov) haredi seminary principal.

Since December, I’ve engaged in numerous dialogues, including with Agudath Israel spokesmen, multiple kollel deans and others about the haredi refusal to serve in the IDF. We examine the Torah sources that are frequently cited as justifications for the haredi non-enlistment. After I point out that these justifications do not seem to be faithful representations of those sources — a discussion beyond the scope of this article — the bottom line issues I hear revolve around rabbinic leadership’s opposition to the Israeli army’s secular ethos*.

The religious Zionist hesder yeshivas go a long way toward meeting this concern, but they have also made various religious compromises. And philosophically, religious Zionist soldiers embrace certain nationalistic elements foreign to the haredi belief system. So the hesder yeshiva model isn’t a fully adequate response to the haredi concerns. I once had sympathy for such concerns, but based on my army service I have seen firsthand how these concerns do not represent an accurate understanding of what army service would look like for haredim today.

Here are some of the arguments I’ve heard against army service, along with my experience in Shlav Bet.

The army is secular. Haredi youth will be negatively influenced and become irreligious.

My experience?

• Every commander I had was haredi or devoutly religious.

• There was zero interaction between genders.

• There was time to study Torah each day.

• All food had a high-level kosher supervision widely accepted in haredi circles. For those who did not want to rely on them, pre-wrapped meals supervised by the Eidah Haredit itself were provided.

•There was davening (prayer) with a minyan three times a day. Many comrades, whose children are in haredi schools, remarked that they davened with a minyan more frequently in the army than they do in civilian life.

A couple of anecdotes.

Though everything in the army is done under precise timing, one day our company commander implored us to daven slower, noting that we can ask for time extensions if necessary.

One commander repeatedly stressed that our yirat shamayim (fear of Heaven) should not diminish one bit during our army service.

“And if we feel it does?” asked one soldier.

“Then leave your unit and find a different unit with a commander sensitive to your particular religious needs,” was the reply.

If a haredi youth would become secular in such an environment, that would be an indictment of the religious education they received prior to enlistment.

The Israel army’s agenda is to secularize everyone.

One of my commanders stressed that the IDF is no longer the melting pot that David Ben Gurion envisioned. Just as in the business world, the IDF now recognizes the value of diversity over homogeneity.

Another anecdote.

“Hatikvah.” Every morning we stand in formation and sing Hatikvah. Some in the haredi community take issue with Hatikvah’s lyrics, specifically the line “to be a free nation in our land.” The haredi understanding is that the composer’s intent was to be “free of mitzvah observance.” A comrade of mine raised an objection based on this.

“Not everything you say is a statement of ideology,” the commander reassured him. “However,” he added, “if you remain uncomfortable saying it, then don’t say it. Or, replace ‘free nation’ with ‘Jewish nation’ or ‘Torah nation.’”

Every day after Hatikvah, we sang “Ani Maamin” (“I believe in perfect faith . . . ” by Maimonides), which I understand frequently occurs in other units with religious, non-haredi soldiers.

The army is guided by an ethos of “kochi v’otzem yadi” (a biblical idiom that disapproves of attributing military success to human endeavor, leaving G-d out of the equation), and this too would imprint such an attitude on haredi youth.

We were in training the very nights that Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah’s second-in-command Fuad Shukr were assassinated.

We were called to a special formation immediately upon waking. The message? To thank G-d for these miracles during the upcoming morning prayers.

Further, we were stopped later in the day — twice, by two separate commanders — to recite the Psalm of Thanksgiving, “Mizmor le-Todah.”

“We are not an army of kochi v’otzem yadi,” a different commander emphasized.

Now, some may say, all this is excellent, but it is not representative of the army as a whole. “Not every unit has these accommodations!”

Paradoxically, as I learned, that would be good for haredi soldiers. Because the only thing that matters is what your commanders say. It doesn’t really matter what other commanders might say. If your commander is haredi or supportive of your religious needs, as so many today are, you are good to go.

An equally critical takeaway is that the more haredim who join the army, the quicker the army will evolve into a haredi-friendly army.

A respected general has been tapped to build a haredi army base. He has an unlimited budget to build whatever haredi soldiers might need, be it a halakhically stringent eruv for Shabbat, a mikveh, a large shul, whatever. It is a male-only base. Its motto? “The way they come into the army — haredi — is the way they will leave the army.” No reeducation agenda. The brigade is called Hasmonean and it is waiting for haredi young men to enlist in large numbers.

Granted, this was not the case 20 or even 10 years ago. Haredi concerns were well founded. But times are changing. The reality is different. Will haredi leaders be a part of the change to a more Torah-observant army?

I was in Shlav Bet, not a full time army training. My framework was only two weeks. But alumni of this framework are found in critical roles such as Judea and Samaria patrols and logistics operations in Gaza.

This is extremely important not only intrinsically. Due to the unprecedented dimensions of the war Hamas began on Oct. 7, Israel’s reservist soldiers, and their entire families, are collapsing under the logistical, financial and emotional strain of being asked to go back into service again and again. I know many of them. They are proud, they are resilient and they are determined. But they are beyond exhausted.

This is to say nothing of those who, G-d forbid, develop PTSD, get injured or are killed.

Each and every soldier who joins the IDF now enables a reservist soldier to get a reprieve. To give a father back to his children, to enable a husband to return home to his wife.

Whether this the current war is categorized under Jewish law as a “required war’ (milchemet mitzva) or an optional war (milchemet reshut) is almost irrelevant. It is a situation of pikuach nefesh — danger to life — on a national scale (see Rambam H. Shabbat 2:23). I can think of no greater kindness or chesed one can do for the Jewish people during this time of need than to serve in the IDF.

*Another issue posed to me has been how can one be in an army where major issues of Jewish law, life and death issues, are decided by army personnel, and not rabbinic decisors? Chapter 4 of Tzavah K’halacha addresses this, a work written in full consultation with Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Auerbach. I heard this directly from the author, Yitzchak Kaufman, and it has been confirmed by Rabbi Auerbach’s sons in the introduction to Shulchan Shlomo.

Rabbi Chaim Goldberg is teacher, psychologist, and a journalist. Follow his writings on this topic at https://chaimgoldberg.substack.com/s/charedi-idf-service



