Likud members are pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to revoke the appointment of former Navy Commander, General (Res.) Eli Sharvit, to the position of the Israel Security Agency (ISA or Shin Bet).

Sharvit, who completed his role as Navy Commander in 2021, has expressed his personal opinions on volatile issues after his discharge and even participated in the Kaplan protests against the judicial reform.

Minister Amichai Eliyahu (Religious Zionism) stated that "replacing a person with a Kaplanist worldview with another person who has a similar worldview upholds the problem in a different framework."

Knesset member Tali Gottlieb addressed Netanyahu: "Mr. Prime Minister, who is whispering in your ear? What is going on here? Eli Sharvit participated in the Kaplan protests. We have had enough of people who are dragged along and cannot think differently, and outside the misconceptions."

Knesset member Moshe Saada (Likud) said to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that "this is once again an appointment of a person from the same misconception. It is time to free ourselves from this and appoint a person with a clear national and right-wing worldview. This man is deeply embedded in the deep state, deeply within the misconception, and therefore is not worthy of this appointment.”

“He even participated in the anti-government protests at Kaplan. I want to appoint individuals who will bring about resolutions and victories, not concessions and retreats. Sharvit supported the gas agreement with Hezbollah while Netanyahu opposed it, which reinforces the claim that his approach is flawed,” added Saada.

"Anyone who protests in Kaplan against the government should not serve in a public position under a right-wing government. If a left-wing government arises, they might be worthy, but not in a right-wing government. A right-wing government must govern without fear. It must appoint individuals who have principles, are national-minded, and deserving. We must not repeat the mistakes of the past."