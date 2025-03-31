The phone rings in Ayelet's small apartment in Jerusalem. Her three children rush to answer, hoping it's their father calling from his military post near Gaza. It's been 53 days since they last saw him.

Across Israel, hundreds of families like Ayelet's are preparing for a Passover unlike any other – with loved ones serving in the reserves, defending our nation while their families struggle both emotionally and financially at home.

This is where Masbia L'Kol Chai has stepped in with an emergency campaign to deliver 1,000 Passover food baskets to families of reservists and other vulnerable households before the Passover begins.

When a volunteer arrived at Ayelet's door with a basket containing matzah, wine, chicken and other Passover essentials, her children's eyes lit up for the first time in weeks.

"For months I've carried this weight alone – protecting my children from worry while wondering how we'd celebrate the chag. This basket isn't just food – it's dignity. It's knowing we're not forgotten."

The reality is stark: While our soldiers stand guard at Israel's borders, their families fight a different battle at home. Rent still needs paying. Children still need to be taken care of. And Passover preparations – usually a family affair – fall entirely on already-overwhelmed mothers.

"When I sent the photo of our filled refrigerator to my husband, he called immediately," Ayelet shares. "I heard his voice crack when he said, 'Now I can focus on coming home safely, not worrying if you have enough to eat.'"

For 25 years, Masbia L'Kol Chai has supported vulnerable families, but the need has never been this urgent. Every donation brings dignity to a table where a protector's chair sits empty.

This Passover, as we recite "Let all who are hungry come and eat," hundreds of families are counting on us to turn those words into reality.

Will you answer their call?

Click here to donate a basket>>>