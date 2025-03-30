Canada and Australia will shortly be going to the polls which will have comprehensive implications for geopolitical dynamics. Currently both countries are governed by left of center administrations which have encouraged the ‘woke’ agenda and frankly mocked conservatism and Judeo-Christian values. Tolerance for Islamic extremism and grotesque antisemitism have exposed both Trudeau and now Mark Carney in Canada and Anthony Albanese in Australia as being unfit, morally indecent individuals and lacking the necessary competencies to lead.

Could the Trump factor sway both or either Canadian and Australian voters from left to right? This undoubtedly would benefit Israel and her supporters and dilute the power of the pro-Palestinian antisemites in those nations.

Since October 7, 2023, we have witnessed vile Nazi style behavior directed at Jews as individuals, Jewish owned shops, schools and organizations in Canada and Australia. Individuals have been beaten, private property daubed with Nazi graffiti and cars, homes, schools and synagogues burned. And all under the watch of the Canadian and Australian governments who have permitted, facilitated and by means of the comments of many of their legislators, encouraged the mob to continue with such despicable acts.

In the USA , now that Trump is in power, the mob is still behaving similarly but piece by piece, bit by bit, the antisemitic activists , the academics who encourage those activists, the foreign-led incitement and the challenge to the media are all threatening those who felt comfortable spewing their vomit at Jews. Arrests, funding cuts, the rule of law and a willing administration are finally clamping down hard on the pro –Palestinian Jew haters. Deportations of those funded by foreign elements on short term visas or green cards are currently happening, and formerly inactive but relevant laws are being used to validate the deportations.

The legacy media are apoplectic and screaming totalitarianism, Nazism, loss of freedom of speech at Trump and his cabinet as if they didn’t puppet similarly prior to his election. It was hoped that in the United Kingdom the Labour Government would at least protect its Jewish minority against the Jew hating mob coming mainly from the Muslim community, the Trade Unions, the progressive academics and the media, but unfortunately Jews have been left with no protection. Even the police and judiciary have ignored the plight of the vulnerable Jewish community and clearly favor the mob whose chants, protests and organized marches are becoming increasingly intimidating and violent against Jews, their communities and assets.

Should the conservative opposition candidates, Pierre Poilievre in Canada and Peter Dutton in Australia both win the upcoming elections, the global dynamics will create havoc for the biased United Nations, the liberal left, whether in the media, academia or the Trade Unions. Israel and her supporters will be further encouraged. Starmer in the UK, I fear will be unmoved from continuing on his facilitation of gross antisemitism. Why? Because the antisemites are his support base.

What is further depressing and not solely confined to the United Kingdom is the number of ‘Jew hating Jews’ who demonize Israel and Zionism and unsurprisingly these are very often the ‘go to’ individuals the media love to interview. In the eyes of the media these subservient stooges appear to give credibility to the antisemitic mob because when those protesting include Jews supporting Palestinian Arabs and opposed to Zionism, the mob cannot be identified as antisemitic.

This argument is both absurd and illogical. Being born into a race or religion is no prevention for growing into adulthood and despising the religion, race or culture into which you were born. Muslims detest Muslims, especially Shia and Sunni, and millions have died in this inter-religious conflict. Similarly, millions have died in conflicts within Christianity, indigenous African tribes, natives in the Americas and so forth.

The Jew-hating Jew is no exception to the Christian-hating Christian or the Shia-hating Sunni or the Xhosa-hating Zulu. Except there is one difference and that is the Jew hating Jews, ensconced in their luxurious Hampstead apartments, and with an inherited income stream, dare not to involve themselves physically but just encourage from the sidelines. They prod others whilst, cowards that they are, they hide behind those they prod. They love to be heard and seen but only to their limit of not endangering their lifestyle requirements. Putting their heads too far above the parapet in real action is not for the Jew-hating Jews.

The Jew-hating Jew has often been identified as being the Kapos of our time, but that is not the case. The Kapos were the Jews who assisted the Nazis in the death camps. In reality today’s Jew-hating Jews are far worse, the lowest of the low and the most morally indecent of all those fortuitous enough to be born into Judaism. Why? Simply because the Kapos had no choice if they wished to survive. Survival is the most common and basic need for any human. The Jew-hating Jew of modern times has a choice. Their lives are not threatened as they seek the pat on the head, the publicity and the approval of their ideological antisemitic puppet masters.

There is no being on earth more morally indecent than the Jew-hating Jew. And ironically when those whom they have supported turn against them, as they will undoubtedly do, Israel, the country they have demonized, will still welcome them.

Peter Baum,Editor (International Political Affairs) at Blitz is a research-scholar, who writes extensively on Israel, Holocaust, Zionism, Middle East, Anti-Semitism, and other issues. He worked for four decades in the International Financial Markets specializing in the Capital Market, held directorships at large International Financial Institutions and ended his career as consultant to an Investment Management company. Baum is a member of the Institute of Directors. He has worked extensively abroad and after retirement spends his time as a political researcher, activist and columnist. He also writes for the Gatestone Institute, Conservative Woman and Decisive Liberty and has appeared numerous times on TV and radio mainly talking about Israel and the Middle East.