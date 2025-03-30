French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of securing a ceasefire and humanitarian aid in Gaza during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Macron stated that the "release of all hostages and Israel’s security are a priority for France."

Macron also called on Israel to "end the strikes on Gaza and to return to the ceasefire, which Hamas must accept." He underscored the urgency of resuming "humanitarian aid immediately," describing it as an essential step toward alleviating the suffering in Gaza.

In the conversation, Macron reiterated France's commitment to "working on the Arab reconstruction plan" and advancing a "political horizon based on the two-state solution, which is the only path to peace and security for both peoples." He warned that any "forced displacement or annexation would go against this goal."

Macron then turned his attention to Lebanon, calling on Israel to "strictly respect the ceasefire it had committed to in Lebanon." He made it clear that this requirement applies to all parties "in order to ensure the safety of civilian populations on both sides of the Blue Line."

In his discussion with Netanyahu, Macron noted, "We will continue working together on strengthening the monitoring mechanism to fully restore Lebanon’s sovereignty." This includes a "complete withdrawal of Israel from Lebanese territory" and supporting Lebanon "to restore the state’s monopoly on arms."

Finally, Macron addressed Syria, stating that "following my phone call with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday," they discussed the "stabilization of Syria and the restoration of its full sovereignty." He pledged that France would "continue to coordinate closely with the Israeli authorities on all these priority issues."

Macron concluded, “The Middle East needs stability. Only a just and lasting peace can guarantee a future for all.”