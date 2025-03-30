A group of volunteers from throughout Israel convened in Elon Moreh in Samaria this week, to practice the process of preparing barley for the Korban Omer (Omer offering), the sacrifice that is offered in the Temple immediately after Passover and permits the eating of new grain.

Moshe Fuah, a resident of Elon Moreh and activist in renewing Temple work, said that the practice was held over two days and led by Tzivya Savir, during which they produced about two liters of barley ready for the Temple service, a significant achievement which has not been reached in previous attempts.

According to Fuah, "The work is very complex, since one has to use barley kernels that have not yet dried completely, requiring us to find creative solutions for each stage of the process."

During the practice, the group went through the entire process of preparing the barley: from beating, various stages of sifting – up to thirteen times, in order to produce the pure barley for the offering. The process, lasting sixteen hours, used new machines built by Yahav Cohen, including a unique machine for the barley to be separated by the wind.

"This practice has greatly contributed our understanding of how to prepare the barley in a more efficient and quicker process for the moment when we will merit, G-d willing, to bring the Omer offering in Jerusalem," Fuah concludes with hope.