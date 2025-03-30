אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Nir Shaul
In Parashat Pekudei, the posuk mentions the Mishkan twice. Rabbeinu Becḥayye brings a midrash that teaches that the earthly Tabernacle is located opposite the heavenly one.
Rabbeinu Becḥayye uses this concept to describe the Heavenly Temple, which is located above the earthly one (Devarim 32:52) and he also applies this concept to describe the Heavenly Eretz Yisrael, which is located above the earthly Eretz Yisrael.
Question
What is the significance of the parallel between the heavenly and earthly Eretz Yisrael?
Answer
The heavenly and earthly Eretz Yisrael can be compared to the soul and body. Just like the soul is the life force to the body, the heavenly Eretz Yisrael gives the vitality to the earthly Eretz Yisrael.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy
The Mishna in Orlah states that when Am Yisrael entered the Land, any fruit trees planted were exempt from Orlah.
Question
Why was it necessary for the Mishna to teach that trees planted prior to Am Yisrael’s entry into the Land are exempt from Orlah?
Answer
Since the Land of Israel belonged to Am Yisrael from the time G-d gave it to our forefather Avraham, it was necessary to teach that the prohibition of Orlah started only upon Israel’s entry into the Land.
Location: Machon Hamikdash
Subject: Mishkan/Beit HaMikdash Keilim (vessels)
Reference: Sefer Shemot Perek 40
Written by: David Magence
The Institute has made numerous vessels for the Beit Hamikdash, some of which are not simply replicas, but will be useable when the Beit Hamikdash is rebuilt.
In addition to the vessels, the Institute has made bigdei kehuna (priestly garments) as described in Parashat Pekudei.
The Institute's visitors' center in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Yerushalayim has more than sixty Temple keilim (vessels) on display.