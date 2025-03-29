Dr Anjuli Pandavar is a British writer and social critic who holds a PhD in political economy. She was born into a Muslim family in apartheid South Africa, where she left Islam in 1979. Anjuli is preparing to convert to Judaism. She is one of the staunchest defenders of Israel and a constructive critic of the Jewish state when she believes it is warranted. She owns and writes on Murtadd to Human , where she may be contacted.

In the dying days of the Islamic State, Abu Mohammad al-Adnani, a cross between Goebbels and Soleimani, and the ISIS No.2, famously boasted, “We would be defeated and you victorious only if you were able to remove the Qur’an from Muslims’ hearts.” This week we saw Hamas playing the Qur’an-in-the-heart-of-Muslims card. A Muslim jihad organisation only does this when not just itself, but the entire ummah, is facing a shattering humiliation.

It is one thing for Israel to defeat Hamas, but quite another for the West to move all Muslims, every single one of them, out of Gaza, for the latter would mean a defeat infinitely worse than the deaths of Soleimani, Haniyyeh, Sinwar, Shukri, Nasrallah, Khamenei, Al-Houthi, and every layer of leadership beneath each of them combined. Israel seizing “Muslim land” from Muslim fighters specifically waging war to restore Israel to “Muslim land” would be a humiliation no Muslim could bear.

Even if Hamas were to be obliterated, the highest priority always has been and always will be the protection of Islam. Islam must not be driven back from any part of the Earth that Allah has willed for Muslims to conquer, and make no mistake, the 2005 Disengagement was a reconquest. Alhamdulillah.

With Donald Trump moving to clear everyone out of Gaza and Israel eliminating its remaining leaders at rapid clip and re-annexing territory, it is time to push the self-destruct button to preserve Islam in Gaza.

The “protests” we have seen on the streets of Gaza this week, comical in their theatricality, are designed not to save Hamas, but to save “Muslim land” from falling into infidel hands, to boot Jewish, hands. Footage emerged of Hamas firing shots into the air to “disperse” a crowd semi-frozen on a stage. Firing into the air is what Palestinian Arabs do at weddings! Hamas, a brutal organisation that leaves no room for anything less than absolute, enthusiastic support, acts on the slightest suspicion of dissent with torture and murder.

In this totalitarian society in which patient suffering is a virtue, when its willingly-suffering population takes to the streets, it is not against Hamas per se, but against its tardiness in destroying Israel. By the time they reach such a point, the strain of balancing the religious imperative to endure (sabr) and impatience with Hamas’s pussyfooting shows in their faces, in their demeanour and in their voices. This is hard to fake at short notice and is conspicuously absent from these “protests.”

If Hamas is prepared to sacrifice itself so its hastily-assembled “opposition” is granted exemption from removal as “Palestinian Arabs who gave up jihad to live in peace with Israel,” as Yishai Fleisher puts it, then Muslims can tell themselves that there is still Islam on Muslim land and they will have been spared the worst humiliation of all. They can then rekindle jihad under a new Islamic resistance organisation and resume the war against Israel.

Now is not the time to relent. It is time to push through to complete humiliation of the Gazans. Israel must not repeat the Hezbollah mistake.

Western talking heads, as is to be expected, are trembling with excitement at the “innocent Palestinian Arabs” finally “speaking up”. What a lovely confirmation of the enduring message of democracy. Don’t snuff out this tiny flame, Israel. These protestors are obviously the Palestinian Arab silent majority sending a clear message: save us from Hamas.

Respectable peaceniks, suit-and-tie capitulators, and even YouTube rabbis will climb on this bandwagon to coddle these “innocent civilians” and put more pressure on Israel. Psychological warfare done to perfection! Alarmingly, early signs are that the Israeli government may be falling for it. Defence Minister Israel Katz, make no deals with these people! Do not even acknowledge them. Carry out your plans regardless of them, for they are Hamas!