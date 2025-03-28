Exclusive: During the past week, four new jurisdictional areas were approved in Judea and Samaria. This is a step that will facilitate the promotion of construction for thousands of housing units.

The Givat HaRoeh jurisdictional area, now defined, completes the regularization process of the community and allows for the advancement of a master plan for 900 housing units. The regularization process began with the recognition of Givat HaRoeh as a community two years ago, and it has now progressed another step toward full regularization. The jurisdictional area quadruples the existing size of the community.

Another jurisdictional area, in Susya, will enable the regularization of Givat Hanan. Additionally, it significantly advances the regularization of Mitzpe Yair.

Two additional jurisdictional areas were established in veteran communities —Ofra and Elon Moreh. These will allow for further expansion of construction areas and the approval of new housing units.