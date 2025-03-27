Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a keynote speech at the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem on Thursday, March 27, 2025, addressing an audience of global leaders and activists focused on standing against hate and prejudice.

Opening his remarks with gratitude, Netanyahu said, "Thank you for coming to Jerusalem; Thank you for standing with Israel; Thank you for standing with the Jewish people; Thank you for standing with the forces of civilization against the forces of barbarism." He emphasized the need to confront antisemitism, which he described as a "disease carried by barbarians that threaten all civilized societies."

Reflecting on history, Netanyahu warned of the continuing dangers of antisemitism. He recalled the warnings made by key Jewish figures long before the Holocaust. "Herzl saw it at the turn of the 20th century," Netanyahu noted, quoting Theodor Herzl’s words of warning about the destruction of European Jewry. Similarly, he referred to his late father, Professor Benzion Netanyahu, who in 1933 foresaw the rise of Nazi racial antisemitism and its global consequences. His father wrote, "Racial antisemitism is inciting a global war against the existence of the Jews."

As Netanyahu pointed out, "Perhaps the history of the 20th century and the fate of multitudes, including six million Jews, would have been different if more had paid heed to such warnings at the time." Today, he stated, the fight against antisemitism remains vital, noting that the fate of free societies depends on their determination to combat this issue. "Antisemitism legitimizes and unleashes wanton violence against a part of human society just because of the identity of its members," he said.

The Prime Minister then turned to the current situation, highlighting the resurgence of antisemitism in the Middle East, particularly through radical Islamist groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iranian-backed forces. "On October 7th, the Hamas monsters who attacked us beheaded our men, raped our women and burnt our babies," Netanyahu recalled, emphasizing the brutality of the attacks. He added that Israel’s resolve remains firm, stating, "Today we have a State. Today we have an army. Today we can defend ourselves. And today we do defend ourselves."

Netanyahu also discussed Israel’s military progress over the past year and a half, citing the elimination of top terrorist leaders and the weakening of Hamas and Hezbollah. "We have battered Hamas. We have brought Hezbollah to its knees. We destroyed the remnants of Syria’s army," he said.

However, the Prime Minister expressed concern about the persistence of antisemitism in Western societies, particularly on university campuses in the United States. "In Boston, in Cambridge, in MIT... people are demonstrating with passion, these ignorant demonstrators. Who are they demonstrating for? For these murderers, these rapists, these mass killers," Netanyahu said, criticizing the intellectual support some extremists find in the West. He called for a united front against this alliance of the ultraprogressive Left and radical Islam.

Netanyahu praised former President Donald Trump’s stance against antisemitism and urged other governments to follow suit. "We must pressure other governments to do the same," he stated. He also acknowledged the role of those present at the conference, saying, "I salute you for coming to Jerusalem to express your refusal to cower before antisemitism."

Addressing the question of why antisemitism has persisted over centuries, Netanyahu explained that the Jewish people have long been perceived both as prominent and vulnerable. "The nations of the world have long been habituated to regard the Jew as a helpless victim," he noted. But this perception has shifted since the establishment of the State of Israel. "We are no longer powerless. We are no longer weak."

Echoing Herzl’s vision, Netanyahu concluded by emphasizing the strength and resilience of the Jewish people, stating, "Our soldiers are truly the modern Maccabees. We refuse to surrender to terrorism. We do not bow our heads to antisemitism. We fight back."

He ended his speech with a call to action for the global fight against antisemitism: "Stand strong. Stand together. And I say this to all of you: thank you for your clarity, thank you for your courage. G-d bless you all."

This address summarized Netanyahu’s commitment to confronting the threats of antisemitism and securing a strong, unified future for the Jewish people and Israel.