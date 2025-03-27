A protest rally on Shmuel Hanavi Street in Jerusalem against the conscription of haredim to the IDF turned violent on Tuesday when protesters clashed with law enforcement.

Police and Border Police forces were deployed at the scene ahead of time to allow freedom of protest and to ensure the security and safety of the participants.

Over the past hour, a riot ensued when dozens of protesters blocked the road, damaged a bus, threw rocks and other projectiles at law enforcement, and shouted obscenities.

Bus with windows shattered during the riot Credit: Police Spokesperson

During the clashes, the helmet of a female Border Police officer shattered after being hit by a rock. After that, the police commander called on the protesters to disperse, but when they continued rioting, the forces were instructed to force them onto the sidewalks using riot dispersal means.

The police stated: "Unfortunatly, this evening as well, we have again seen the unacceptable and condemnable phenomenon where some of the rioters clash with the officers and call them 'Shiktza' (abomination), 'Nazi,' and other insults."

Until the time of publication, one rioter who attacked officers was arrested, and the police are continuing to work to restore order in the area. The forces are working to clear the road and restore regular traffic.