As temperatures climb toward triple digits along the Gaza border, IDF soldiers face a dangerous enemy beyond Hamas – the scorching summer heat.

Temperatures inside standard-issue tents can reach extremely high temperatures even at nighttime, making proper rest between combat missions nearly impossible. The problem is expected to worsen as operations continue through the summer of 2025. This problem has prompted Shomrei Yisrael to launch "Keep Our Soldiers Cool," a civilian initiative providing portable air conditioners, generators, and industrial fans directly to bases.

The initiative aims to deploy 500 cooling units before temperatures peak, with each unit costing approximately $375. Additional equipment, including generators ($720) and industrial fans ($160), complete the cooling systems.

For the families and supporters of deployed soldiers, the campaign provides a way to directly support their loved ones.

