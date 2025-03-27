Dr. Avi Perry, talk show host at Paltalk News Network (PNN), is the author of "Fundamentals of Voice Quality Engineering in Wireless Networks,"and "72 Virgins," a thriller about the covert war on Islamic terror. He was a VP at NMS Communications, a Bell Laboratories - distinguished staff member and manager, as well as a delegate of the US and Lucent Technologies to the ITU—the UN International Standards body in Geneva, a professor at Northwestern University and Intelligence expert for the Israeli Government. He may be reached through his web site www.aviperry.org

It is well known that the U.S. is not only the economic and military leader of the world’s democracies but also a cultural role model—a standard to be imitated worldwide.

Although the main examples in this article are American in origin, the lessons they offer are universal. Israel, in particular, closely resembles the U.S. in its politics, culture, and open democracy. As a result, the extreme behaviors unfolding in the U.S. can serve as valuable lessons for Israeli society.

So, let’s get started.

Judicial activism

Imagine a basketball game where the referee openly favors one team. By making biased and improper calls—invalidating legitimate plays for the opposing team while unfairly calling fouls against them—he can easily tilt the outcome in favor of the team he supports. However, such a referee won’t last long. The proper authorities will surely dismiss him, and the results of the biased game will likely be reviewed and possibly overturned.

The Hebrew word for "referee" is the same as the word for "judge"—and for good reason. A referee is, in essence, a judge. He is expected to be objective, impartial, and free from bias. He should neither favor one team nor hold prejudice against another. His role demands the precision of a machine—making decisions without personal emotion or attachment. That is his duty.

Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate Minority Leader, recently admitted—or rather, boasted—that during the Biden administration, Democrats appointed progressive judges to the federal courts who are now using their positions to challenge the new administration’s actions they oppose.

By definition, Schumer has effectively declared these judges unfit for the bench. A judge, like the referee in our earlier example, is not supposed to let personal biases influence judicial decisions. If he does, he is no longer an impartial judge but a politician wielding judicial power. Such a judge should be removed from the bench immediately—and if he still wishes to influence policy, he can try running for Congress, assuming he can handle the scrutiny.

That’s insanity.

However, in the U.S. and other democracies, including Israel, removing a judge from their position is a complicated process. It is far more difficult than removing a biased referee. Judges should be regularly subjected to impartiality tests, and if found guilty of bias, they should be removed from their position.

Antisemitism – Wokeness’s Ugly Double Standard

The woke left claimed to fight against oppression, yet it has become a breeding ground for antisemitism. University campuses, media outlets, and progressive politicians tolerate, excuse, or even justify violence against Jews—especially in the wake of Hamas’s attacks on Israel. Meanwhile, the same people who scream about racism and colonialism conveniently ignore or support the oppression of Jews. This hypocrisy has become impossible to ignore.

Antisemitism is undeniably a form of insanity—hating someone simply because they are Jewish, while disregarding the immense contributions Jews have made to the world, including to the antisemites themselves. From advancements in science, medicine, literature, and technology to philosophy, law, culture, and even the foundations of all monotheistic religions, Jewish contributions are undeniable. To ignore this and instead foster hatred is not just irrational—it is a clear indication of low intelligence.

Similarly, we see a growing wave of irrational hostility toward Elon Musk. The man is a gift to humanity. His leadership in advancing free speech, science, and engineering is unparalleled. His efforts to expose corruption and government waste have been groundbreaking, offering hope for both current and future generations. He recently played a crucial role in rescuing two astronauts stranded in space. He provided free emergency communication services to hurricane-stricken areas in South Carolina. He contributed to the fight against global warming through Tesla’s electric vehicles.

Yet, those who vandalize Tesla cars are often the same people who push for the elimination of gas-powered vehicles in favor of electric ones. That is not just hypocrisy—it’s insanity. It’s criminal.

DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) – Reverse Discrimination & Meritocracy’s Demise

What began as an effort to ensure fair opportunities has turned into a system where identity often outweighs qualifications. Hiring, promotions, and college admissions have prioritized race, gender, and ideology over merit, leading to incompetence in key positions. Institutions that once upheld excellence (e.g., medicine, military, academia) have lowered standards to meet diversity quotas.

In reality, DEI has become a tool for discriminating against racial and ethnic groups that its advocates did not deem worthy of consideration. Even worse, those excluded groups were now labeled as oppressors of those meant to benefit from DEI. The entire concept behind the DEI movement has fueled hostility and even violence against those outside its circle of beneficiaries.

That’s insanity.

Illegal Immigration – Open Borders & Crime Surge

Policies rooted in woke ideology have promoted open borders under the guise of compassion, ignoring the consequences—spikes in violent crime, drug trafficking (fentanyl crisis), economic strain, and cultural clashes. Sanctuary cities that once welcomed illegal migrants have been now overwhelmed, with left-leaning mayors and governors begging for relief. The hypocrisy has been glaring: progressive elites have demanded open borders but have been living in gated communities.

In reality, it seemed more like a hidden agenda masked by lies such as “The border is secure” or “It requires an act of Congress to secure the border.” However, President Trump exposed these falsehoods and the incompetence behind them by securing the border immediately upon taking office—without any act of Congress.

The hidden agenda aimed to create a path to citizenship—or more accurately, a path to future Democratic voters—who would ultimately reshape the culture, economy, and political landscape of the U.S. This transformation would push the country toward a weaker economy burdened by a growing impoverished population, rising crime, and an influx of foreign cultural influences that diverge from the aspirations of most Americans. In essence, it would be a slow but deliberate shift, bringing the U.S. closer in nature to many third-world countries.

That’s insanity.

Crime – The Rise of Lawlessness.

The “defund the police” movement, lenient DA policies, and soft-on-crime approaches (no cash bail, early releases) have emboldened criminals. Major cities like San Francisco, New York, and Chicago have been seeing spikes in theft, assaults, and organized retail crime. Meanwhile, law-abiding citizens have been punished for defending themselves. The result? Businesses were closing, and urban decay was accelerating.

That’s insanity.

Men in Women’s Sports – The Death of Female Competition

Those who advocate for allowing transgender men to compete against women in official tournaments are the same ones who strictly oppose the use of performance-enhancing drugs in both men’s and women’s sports. Yet allowing individuals with a Y chromosome—biological males who identify as women—to compete against female athletes is a far greater violation of fairness and common sense. However, these advocates fail to recognize the blatant contradiction in their position.

I remember that Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, during her Senate hearing, was unable to define what a woman is. I could help her out. A woman is a human being who carries two X chromosomes (XX). No transgender surgery can alter that biological reality. A man, on the other hand, carries one X and one Y chromosome (XY).

In conclusion, if you have a Y chromosome, you are not a woman—period!

The woke obsession with gender identity has led to biological men dominating women’s sports, erasing decades of progress in female athletics. NCAA swimmer Lia Thomas is a prime example—once a mediocre male swimmer, Thomas became a champion after switching to the women’s category. Women’s rights activists who spent years fighting for fairness have been demonized as “transphobic” for simply stating biological facts.

That’s insane.

Political Lies & Manipulation – The New Normal

Wokeness has infiltrated politics to the point where lying was not only expected but rewarded. Politicians openly pushed blatant falsehoods—such as “the border is secure,” “inflation is transitory,” and “crime is down.” Worst of all, they covered up President Biden’s cognitive decline and senility, even going so far as to nominate him for a second term. Meanwhile, the media played along, either concealing these failures or gaslighting the public into doubting their own eyes. Trust in institutions hit an all-time low—and for good reason..

That’s not just insanity. That’s criminal.

The Big Picture – Cultural Collapse & Backlash

Wokeness has evolved from an academic theory into a dominant force reshaping policies, education, and corporate America. However, the backlash has been intensifying. More people have been rejecting the absurdity, voting against radical policies, and speaking out despite the risks of being “canceled.”

The latest elections, which saw Donald Trump return to the presidency in a landslide victory, marked a turning point. His swift actions to repair the damage inflicted by Biden and the Democrats have initiated a much-needed U-turn, reversing the decline that had gripped the U.S.

This, at last, is the one item on this list that is grounded in normalcy, filled with common sense, and is the very opposite of insanity.