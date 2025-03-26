The complete correspondence of senior American officials, including the Vice President, the head of the National Security Council and the secretary of defense, was revealed today (Wednesday) in The Atlantic magazine, following the publication of a shorter leak that the American administration claimed did not contain classified information.

The published article noted that at first the writer did not want to reveal the complete correspondence, but after the administration announced that there was no correspondence in the group on classified material, content that was classified at the time of writing was revealed.

Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly added to the group chat between the officials, leading to the leak. “If this text had been received by someone hostile to American interests — or someone merely indiscreet, and with access to social media — the Houthis would have had time to prepare for what was meant to be a surprise attack on their strongholds,” Goldberg wrote, explaining his decision to publish the complete text.

“The consequences for American pilots could have been catastrophic," he added.

The correspondence included details about a surprise attack on the Houthis in Yemen before it happened, including information about an expected drone and aircraft attack.

The participants in the aforementioned correspondence claimed that there was no classified material in it, but after today's disclosure it turns out that at the time of the correspondence, the information that emerged at the time was highly classified.