Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization, visited the Arutz Sheva - Israel National News studio this week and described the steps that he and his friends are taking to prevent harm to world Jewry within the framework of World Likud.

Hagoel begins by quoting “the Likud won and logic won," explaining: "the World Likud movement encompasses 50% representation from Israel and 50% global representation. What senior ministers led by Miki Zohar have tried to do is change the situation. To change the representation into 80% representation from Israel and 20% from the Diaspora. It is sad that this is how our brothers and sisters overseas are treated. Thank God we have an amazing Likud movement. People understand that it is impossible to harm our brothers in the Diaspora. We are one people.”

The elections for the Zionist Congress are currently taking place, and Hagoel seeks to explain their essence. "The World Zionist Congress is truly the parliament of the Jewish people. The Zionist movement is innovative, Jewish, and democratic. The Zionist Congress convenes once every five years in Israel. 750 delegates from all over the world, 38% of whom are from Israel according to the Knesset party's representation, and the rest are divided between representatives from the United States and representatives from the rest of the world."

“It's a body that represents the entire Jewish people - those that live in Israel, those that will live in Israel in the future and those that sadly will never live in Israel. They elect the general assembly of the World Zionist Organization, the JNF, and 50% of the Jewish Agency and Keren Hayesod. These movements have tremendous resources, large amounts of land in Israel and money that is meant for the Jewish people, and the World Zionist Congress will decide their agenda. It will choose the officials, set the agenda and decide what to place the emphasis on. If we want to influence the direction of this ship in favor of building in Judea and Samaria, in favor of strengthening Jerusalem, in favor of strengthening the State of Israel, we need to ensure that our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora vote for right-wing parties," he emphasizes.

The party Hagoel supports in the United States is the ZOA party, founded in 1897, and possibly the most ancient Zionist party in the United States. "It's a proud Zionist and right-wing party that greatly influenced President Trump moving the embassy to Jerusalem and the declaration on the Golan Heights. Alongside it is a coalition of right-wing organizations, which include all denominations of the Jewish people, people who think right-wing, who think for the State of Israel, and the diversity it encompasses is tremendous."

"Every American Jew aged 18 and up is eligible to vote. Voting takes place online. You fill out your details and pay $5 for the Jewish people in what is called the Zionist shekel. We perform a validity check to ensure the voter is a real person, and we ask for a statement saying that the voter is Jewish, above the age of 18, agrees with the Zionist principles and did not vote in the last elections in Israel. We ask that people vote for party number 15, for ZOA, a large ideological organization that works for the people of Israel and the land of Israel."

The ZOA coalition slate number 15 of the World Likud, led by Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization, is a well established Zionist organization focused on strengthening the State of Israel and safeguarding its interests in the global arena. ZOA emphasizes its commitment to protecting Israel's security and supporting settlements in all parts of the country as part of its party’s ideals. Voting for the ZOA will ensure representation focused on safeguarding the national interests of the State of Israel and strengthening its position in the world.

Candidates on the list alongside Hagoel include businesswoman Chagit Leviev, Sigi Flicker, who is close to President Trump, Morton Klein, president of the ZOA and more.

Hagoel is deeply involved in helping the families who were evacuated from their homes due to the war, active in international activity against rising anti-Semitism and is strongly connected to the desire to unite more Jews to the State of Israel. "On October 7th, war broke out not only against the State of Israel, but also against the Jewish people. The challenges in Israel and in the Diaspora are not easy. The crisis is difficult and we want to turn it into an opportunity. On September 1st, we finished building seven neighborhoods for seven kibbutzim from the Gaza Envelope who cannot return home for the next three years. For example, we built for Kibbutz Be'eri in Chatzerim, for Kfar Aza in Ruchama. We are talking about 900 housing units for families who live with their community, that have their own dining room, who truly intend to strengthen themselves in preparation for returning to the kibbutzim. We have the opportunity to act so that we emerge from this crisis stronger, with our heads held high, with Jewish pride, with faith and the belief in the righteousness of this path.”

“When we speak about the people of Israel, we mean all of Israel. Children who live in Tel Aviv, in Yitzhar, in Montevideo or in San Francisco. We need to work with everyone to strengthen our Jewish identity, connect to the people of Israel and the State of Israel. Since October 7th there is an awakening to the need for connection with the people of Israel and we in the national institutions are doing everything we can to connect everyone," he concludes.

