Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian.

The English government has just appointed the new head of Ofsted, the body that inspects public schools. His name is Hamid Patel and he is a mufti.

And then they say that "Islamization does not exist".

Patel was the headmaster of a school in Blackpool, the first in the country to ask pupils to wear the hijab outside of school, to “recite the Koran at least once a week” and to “not carry stationery containing non-Islamic images”. And while he was at it, Patel also invited a Saudi imam to speak badly of Jews, which never hurts.

A sort of emirate in Lancashire.

The Oftsed thus gets its “first religious leader in history” and since there will soon be more practicing Muslims than Christians in England why not get ahead of the curve a little?

“England and Europe are sinking into decline, naivety and fear” writes imam Hassen Chalghoumi, who knows what he’s talking about since in France he has to wear a bulletproof vest and go around with an armed escort like a head of state. “An Islamist to head Ofsted, the UK’s leading education body… This is the result of the appeasement of political Islam and the Muslim Brotherhood. We would never see such an appointment in the Arab and Muslim world, except in Afghanistan and Iran. The Islamist grip is no longer just on our doorstep, it is now within the system.”

I looked at Patel’s photo several times and then pinched myself, thinking it was a joke. A mufti with a Salafi beard and in Islamic robes appointed to head the UK’s most important education body?

“The UK could fall into the hands of Islamic fundamentalists” and become “an Islamist state with nuclear weapons.” It is not the usual alarmist Meotti who says this, but Suella Braverman, former British Home Secretary.

Demographic change is the defining megatrend with the most important implications for Europe’s societies, culture and governance structures. Just look at the percentage of Muslims in the country's major cities:

London, 15 percent Muslim

Birmingham, 1,149,000 inhabitants: (29.9 percent)

Bradford: 536,000 inhabitants (30.5 percent)

Manchester: 553,000 inhabitants (22.3 percent)

Leicester: 357,000 inhabitants (23.5 percent)

Nottingham: 331,000 inhabitants (12.2 percent)

Blackburn: 148,000 inhabitants (35 percent)

Luton: 218,000 inhabitants (32.9 percent)

Slough: 164,000 inhabitants (29.4 percent)

Pendle: 91,000 inhabitants (26 percent) hundred)

Oldham: 237,000 (24.4 percent)

Rochdale: 211,000 (18.8 percent)

Kirklees: 438,000 (19 percent)

Sheffield: 556,000 (10.3 percent)

It’s not hard to imagine what they’ll look like in, say, 20-30 years: the judge, the police chief and the TV presenter will be wearing shalwar kameez.

In the post-war period, British elites launched an experiment. They wanted to prove that multiculturalism was compatible with Britain’s great liberal tradition. They created modern British exceptionalism: the mixture of liberalism and multiculturalism would solve the problems of a multi-ethnic nation. But multiculturalism and liberalism are only compatible as long as minority groups are committed to liberal values, and in Britain, minority groups clearly are not. So multiculturalism and liberalism have proven incompatible. And now multiculturalism, not liberalism, rules Britain.

Mufti Patel is from Blackburn.

Among the areas Ed Husain visited to chronicle the Islamisation of England in his magnificent book “Among the Mosques” is Blackburn. “It has the largest Muslim population outside London and is the global hub of the Deobandis, the movement that created the Taliban in Afghanistan,” he explains in the book. White people told him they were afraid to enter “no-go areas” of the city, such as Whalley Range. “The main street is full of Hajj shops, gender-segregated restaurants, Islamic bookshops and a number of mosques.”

There are more than 40 mosques in Blackburn and a quarter of the population is already Muslim, reports Daily Mail reporter Neil Tweedie. The whites are leaving. The first church in Blackburn that was used as a mosque was in 1978.

Anyone in their right mind reading about Patel’s appointment doesn’t see a respected educator but a harbinger of a future in which more and more of the people who matter will be dressed like this while they’re chairman of the BBC or governor of the Bank of England or headmaster of Oxford.

The number of Muslims in the UK has risen to 6.5 per cent of the total population, up from 4.9 in 2011, according to the 2021 census. What makes this shift even more striking is the age demographic: an overwhelming 84.5 per cent of Muslims are under 50, compared to just 62 per cent of the overall population. In other words, Islam isn’t just growing, it’s shaping Britain’s future.

Sharia courts are growing in the country.

People pray to Allah even inside Westminster.

Today’s churches will be tomorrow’s mosques: Christians, even nominally, are no longer the majority. In ten years, Islam has doubled, and for the first time in 1,300 years, Christianity is no longer the majority.

Demographics have started to shift rapidly. Muhammad has become the most popular name among newborns in the United Kingdom for the first time.

London has become the world capital of Islamic investment.

Before the end of this decade, we will be in a completely new phase.

Just go to Luton to see it. A sea change in customs, civilization and culture. In Luton, writes the Wall Street Journal, 32 percent of the population is Muslim.

In the new phase, the Anglican church will be a Pakistani mosque, the pub a halal butcher's shop, the clothes shop a hijab warehouse and the bookshop a travel agency to Mecca.

Judge for yourself whether the liberal multiculturalism experiment has been a success.